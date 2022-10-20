FREDONIA — The Oswego State women’s soccer team defeated host Fredonia 2-1 on Wednesday.
The Lakers improved to 2-3-2 in the SUNY Athletic Conference and 8-5-3 overall.
Fredonia is 0-6-2 in the SUNYAC and 2-8-4 overall.
The Blue Devils got on the board first when Talie DeFay scored at the 9:13 mark.
Brianna Winkler of the Lakers tied the game at 28:23. Emma Rechtorovic assisted on the goal. It was 1-1 at halftime.
Luigina Serrao’s goal 2:26 into the second half proved to be the game winner. Rechtorovic notched her second assist of the game.
Perri Anderson made two saves for the Lakers.
Oswego State finished the game with an 8-7 advantage in shots taken, and a 4-3 margin in shots on goal.
The Lakers took four corner kicks, compared to one for Fredonia. There were six fouls against the Lakers, and four fouls against the Devils.
The Lakers will close out their regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Paltz.
The Hawks (6-2 SUNYAC, 10-3-1 overall) have won seven of their last nine games, and are ranked third in the conference standings behind Cortland (7-0-1 SUNYAC, 11-1-3 overall) and Geneseo (6-1-1 SUNYAC, 9-4-2 overall).
The SUNYAC playoffs begin Oct. 29.
The top six teams in the conference make the playoffs. Oswego State is currently in fifth place in the conference.
