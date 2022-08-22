Oswego State women’s soccer releases 2022 schedule Aug 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Oswego State’s Luigina Serrao (13) dribbles away from a Cazenovia defender during a match last season. Ben Grieco photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s soccer team has announced its 2022 schedule. Oswego State’s slate features 19 games, nine of which will be played at Laker Turf Stadium.The Lakers will open the season with a home game against St. John Fisher at 6 p.m. Aug. 24. Oswego State hosts Nazareth College at 4 p.m. Aug. 27.The Lakers’ first road game is Sept. 1 at Cazenovia College.The Lakers will play at the Fredonia Tournament Sept. 9 and 10.Oswego State will begin its SUNY Athletic Conference campaign Sept. 21 at home against Brockport at 4 p.m.The final home game of the regular season is slated for Oct. 15 against Oneonta at 4 p.m.The Lakers will close out the season with road games at Fredonia Oct. 19 and at New Paltz Oct. 22.Oswego State posted a 5-9 overall record in 2021, including a 2-7 record in SUNYAC contests.Oswego State 2022 Women’s Soccer ScheduleAug. 24: vs. St. John Fisher, 6 p.m.Aug. 27: vs. Nazareth, 4 p.m.Sept. 1: at Cazenovia, TBA.Sept. 3: vs. SUNY Canton, 1 p.m.Sept. 6: at Houghton, TBA.FREDONIA TOURNEY*Sept. 9: vs. Ithaca, 1:30 p.m.*Sept. 10: vs. Utica, 12:30 p.m.Sept. 13: at Hamilton, 4 p.m.Sept. 17: vs. Clarkson, 3:30 p.m.Sept. 21: vs. Brockport, 4 p.m.Sept. 24: at Cortland, 1 p.m.Sept. 27: vs. Keuka, 4 p.m.Oct. 1: vs. Potsdam, 1 p.m.Oct. 5: at Geneseo, 4 p.m.Oct. 8: at Plattsburgh, 1 p.m.Oct. 12: vs. Buffalo State, 4 p.m.Oct. 15: vs. Oneonta, 4 p.m.Oct. 19: at Fredonia, 4 p.m.Oct. 22: at New Paltz, 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition August 20, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMissing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrestDeputies arrest Mexico man following grand larceny incident on Sunday night, Monday morningFulton man with additional charges following death of victimStephen FaliseAdell M. EndresDebra Fragale ToddKelly J. O’ReillyOswego County Fair makes its return on WednesdayMario Fratto holds town hall in FultonElizabeth ‘Bunny’ Kelly Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FULTON DUPLEX for sale. 2 bedrooms, 1bathroom each. Ifinterested, please Jobs TRINITY CATHOLIC SCHOOLNow hiring for the following positions:- Principal- Full JIM STAGNITTA ELECTRIC Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
