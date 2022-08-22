Oswego State women’s soccer releases 2022 schedule

Oswego State’s Luigina Serrao (13) dribbles away from a Cazenovia defender during a match last season.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s soccer team has announced its 2022 schedule. 

Oswego State’s slate features 19 games, nine of which will be played at Laker Turf Stadium.

