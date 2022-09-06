Oswego State women’s soccer cruises to 7-0 win over Canton at home

Oswego State’s Luigina Serrao (13) fights off Canton’s Hanlon Crane (12) during the Lakers’ 7-0 win on Saturday. Serrao scored her second goal of the season in the win.

 Dylan McGlynn photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s soccer team pulled away late, scoring six goals in the second half for a 7-0 win over SUNY Canton on Saturday.

The Lakers generated plenty of chances throughout the first half, but were held scoreless until a goal by Brianna Winkler in the 36th minute of play. The strike, which was Winkler’s first collegiate goal, was assisted by Gillian Groth, and sent Oswego to halftime with a 1-0 lead.

