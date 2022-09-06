Oswego State women’s soccer cruises to 7-0 win over Canton at home

OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s soccer team pulled away late, scoring six goals in the second half for a 7-0 win over SUNY Canton on Saturday.
The Lakers generated plenty of chances throughout the first half, but were held scoreless until a goal by Brianna Winkler in the 36th minute of play. The strike, which was Winkler’s first collegiate goal, was assisted by Gillian Groth, and sent Oswego to halftime with a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, the Lakers were able to break it open in a big way. Luigina Serrao converted a penalty kick opportunity in the 54th minute to make it 2-0, and Katie Delgrosso added a goal just 1:21 later to extend the lead to 3-0.
Delgrosso scored another goal four minutes later, making it 4-0, and Phyllis Reed found Winkler for her second goal in the 72nd minute.
Lauren O’Connell extended the lead to 6-0 in the 79th minute, and a goal by Andrea Hernandez in the 82nd minute brought the game to its 7-0 final score.
Delgrosso and Winkler each scored twice for the Lakers, with Hernandez, O’Connell, and Serrao adding tallies. Reed, Groth, and Charlotte Faulkner picked up assists in the win.
Four goalkeepers saw time in the win for Oswego State, with Perri Anderson, Haley Muehl, Briana Urquhart, and Paytyn Crane combining for the shutout. Urquhart, a Mexico High School graduate, made the only save of the game for the Lakers.
Oswego State had 25 shots on goal, and 43 total in the victory. The Lakers held Canton to just one shot on goal (two total). It is the second straight shutout to start the season for the Lakers, after a 7-0 win over Cazenovia on Sept. 1.
Oswego State (2-0) will play at Houghton University at 5 p.m. today.
