OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s lacrosse team opened SUNYAC play in grand fashion on Saturday, crusiing past SUNY Fredonia 19-4 at Laker Turf Stadium.
Sela Wiley opened the scoring just nine seconds in for the Lakers, with Julia Quirk scoring four minutes later for a quick 2-0 advantage. The Blue Devils had an early response, however, with consecutive goals from Makayalla Farino and Audrey Brown tying the game with 7:20 left in the first.
But it wouldn’t stay tied for long. Just seven seconds after Brown’s tying goal, Shae McConnell finished off a feed from Wiley, giving Oswego State a 3-2 lead. Isabella Lembo scored roughly 45 seconds later to make it 4-2, and Wiley finished the quarter with back-to-back goals, giving the Lakers a 6-2 lead after the first quarter.
McConnell and Wiley continued to go to work in the second quarter, with McConnell scoring twice and Wiley adding another to extend the lead to 9-2 heading into halftime.
Logan Castiglione scored the first goal of the second half for the Lakers, with McConnell scoring her fourth goal under a minute later. Madison Davis quickly followed up with another goal, extending the Laker lead to 12-2. Tessa Brady ended a run of 10 straight Oswego State goals with 7:14 left in the third, cutting the lead to 12-3.
Goals from Castiglione, Lembo, and McConnell brought the Lakers to end of the third quarter with a 15-3 advantage. Julie Culver opened the scoring in the fourth for Fredonia, but Oswego State scored four straight goals to end the game. Davis finished a feed from Lembo with nine minutes left, while Wiley extended the lead to 17-4 with 7:54 remaining.
Goals from Madison Green and Katie Fierro wrapped up the scoring, with the Lakers locking up a 19-4 victory.
Wiley and McConnell each had six points (five goals, one assist) for the Lakers in the win. Castiglione, Lembo, and Davis each had three points (two goals, one assist), while Quirk, Green, and Fierro rounded out the goal-scoring. Estie Proano added an assist for the Lakers.
Wiley picked up seven groundballs, with Sophia Ruschin gathering five and Quirk adding four of her own. Sarah Kamide stopped 8 of 12 shots to earn the win in net.
Farino, Brady, Brown, and Culver all scored goals for Fredonia. Emily Carr stopped 18 of 37 shots in the loss for the Blue Devils.
With the win, Oswego State improves to 2-6 (1-0 in SUNYAC play). The Lakers will return to action when the team travels to face off with SUNY Oneonta at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.