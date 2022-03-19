OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s lacrosse team couldn’t overcome St. John Fisher College on Wednesday, falling 11-4 at the Laker Turf Stadium.
Sydney Carpenter opened scoring for the Cardinals, giving St. John Fisher a 1-0 lead with 10:19 left in the first. The Lakers had a quick response, with Sela Wiley finding Logan Castiglione for the game-tying goal less than two minutes later. With 1:23 left in the first, Wiley found the back of the net to give Oswego State a 2-1 lead after one.
The Cardinals had a big response in the second quarter, however, scoring four unanswered goals. Courtney O’Dea quickly tied the game at two, with Brittany Halpin scoring twice in less than two minutes to give St. John Fisher a 4-2 lead.
Kathleen Salanger scored with 6:05 to go to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 5-2, but the Lakers had a response before the half, with Sophia Ruschin scoring off a feed from Madison Davis to cut Oswego State’s deficit to 5-3 heading into halftime.
Out of the break, it was all Cardinals, as St. John Fisher opened another quarter with four straight goals. With 11:52 left in the third, Halpin made it 6-3 off a feed from Salanger. A pair of goals from Bianca Giacona in the span of 1:22 extended the Cardinals’ lead to 8-3, and another goal from Carpenter made it 9-3 in favor of St. John Fisher after the third quarter.
The Lakers got the opening goal of the fourth, with Davis scoring a player-up goal off an assist from Isabella Lembo after Giacona was given a yellow card. However, neither team scored again until Salanger made it 10-4 Cardinals with 40 seconds left in the game.
Salanger scored again with seven seconds remaining, sending the Cardinals home with an 11-4 victory.
Wiley and Davis each had a goal and an assist for Oswego State. Castiglione and Ruschin rounded out the scoring, with Lembo picking up an assist.
Salanger had three goals and an assist for St. John Fisher, with Halpin also scoring three goals. Giacona had two goals and an assist, Carpenter had two goals, and O’Dea added a goal and an assist. Mary Fiorentino added an assist in the win for the Cardinals.
Oswego State (1-5) will return to play when it travels to face Nazareth College on Wednesday, March 23 at 4 p.m. The Lakers will return to the Laker Turf Stadium on Saturday, March 26 to host SUNY Fredonia in the first SUNYAC contest of the season for Oswego State.
