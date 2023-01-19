Rachel Corbett vs. William Smith

Oswego State’s Rachel Corbett skates up the ice during a recent game for the Lakers. Oswego State returns to action Friday and Saturday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — After hitting a rough patch since coming back from the winter break, Oswego State women’s hockey head coach Mark Digby said the biggest thing this weekend is getting “back on track.”

The Lakers continue conference play in the NEWHL Friday and Saturday, with home games against Morrisville State and Buffalo State. 

