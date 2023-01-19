OSWEGO — After hitting a rough patch since coming back from the winter break, Oswego State women’s hockey head coach Mark Digby said the biggest thing this weekend is getting “back on track.”
The Lakers continue conference play in the NEWHL Friday and Saturday, with home games against Morrisville State and Buffalo State.
Oswego State comes into the weekend not having won a game since Jan. 6, when the Lakers defeated SUNY Potsdam 6-4 at home. Since then, the Lakers have gone 0-3-1, with a tie against SUNY Canton and losses against Plattsburgh State and Utica University.
“We hit a couple speed bumps there and now it’s just time to get back after it. It’s been a good week,” Digby said. “Hopefully we … enter Friday night’s game with some pretty good jump.”
Buffalo State (4-12, 0-11 NEWHL) enters Friday’s game having lost its last four straight games. Most recently, the Bengals fell at Morrisville on Jan. 13 followed by a loss at SUNY Cortland on Jan. 14. Both contests were 4-0 shutouts.
On Saturday, Morrisville (5-11-1, 2-8-0 NEWHL) will have just played Potsdam Friday. Before the bout against the Bears, the Mustangs have won back-to-back games against Buffalo State and Canton, picking up their first two conference wins of the season.
Morrisville topped Buffalo 4-0, followed by a 5-2 win vs. Canton.
Saturday’s contest is also Alumni Day for the Lakers. Digby, now in his second full season as head coach of the program, said he’s “curious to see what it looks like” with former players hopefully coming back to town.
“There’s the group of them that I knew when I was the men’s assistant (coach), just in passing. You still know them in passing, but you talk with them a little bit more now. Then there’s the group that was here before me that I don’t know at all, but they’re also some of the best at reaching out and talking,” he said. “And then there’s the more recent (players) that I know really well. Any time you can bring groups of people together, it’ll be a good time and great for some of them to bring their families back, just to touch base with the program again.”
Oswego State (9-8-1, 7-4-1 NEWHL) is coming off a pair of losses against Plattsburgh on Jan. 13-14. The Lakers fell 4-3 on Friday before losing 4-1 on Saturday.
The Lakers went up 2-0 on Friday early in the first period before the Cardinals scored four unanswered power-play goals.
“There’s certain penalties in a game that you’re just going to take. That’s just the way it goes. There’s others that you don’t need to take. Trying to, again, reiterate what are acceptable penalties, and what are not acceptable penalties,” Digby said. “You look at what (Plattsburgh’s) power play was able to do, which was every time there was a mistake in coverage, they capitalized. Or, every time there wasn’t a mistake in coverage, they created some hard play to create a mistake in coverage.”
Avery Webster scored a goal with 15 seconds left in the game, but Oswego State couldn’t find the equalizer.
Kensie Malone opened the scoring on Saturday, but again, Plattsburgh scored four unanswered goals en route to the 4-1 victory.
Malone finished the weekend with three points (2 goals, 1 assist). Amanda Zenstein (1 goal, 1 assist) and Webster (1 goal, 1 assist) both posted multi-point weekends as well. Megan Gates added a goal. Lauren Schell, Simone Bednarik, Ariella Haas and Rheya Zemlak tacked on assists.
On Friday, Lexi Levy made 17 saves on 21 shots. She made 36 saves on 40 shots on Saturday. Joanna Hiebert, for a small period of time in the second period, stopped one shot in the second period.
“The biggest takeaway is that if we play to our potential, that can be a really tight hockey game. When we play to our potential, not only can it be a tight game, but we do feel we have the experience now and everything else to play in those games,” Digby said. “If you look at results, it’s easy to say, ‘Well, it’s still a loss.’ But when you look at shots, look at opportunities and look at production, I think you’ll see a big difference in how those are going.”
Digby said the biggest thing going into the rest of the season is taking away the lessons from the Plattsburgh weekend.
“Sooner or later, those lessons have to show up in action. If they do, then I think, regardless of result, we’ll be happy,” Digby said. “We’re trying to build to get there. In order to build to get there, you’ve got to be borderline perfect on certain things. For us to take steps forward right now, we’ve got to get back to being perfect on those things.”
AN OSWEGO HOMECOMING
Oswego native Erica Greene, who is a freshman forward on the Buffalo State squad, will make her return to the Port City on Friday.
Greene leads the Bengals with 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in 14 games this season. Against the Lakers in Buffalo on Dec. 2, Greene posted an assist.
“It’s certainly going to be an exciting night for her, and a rewarding night for her family, getting a chance to watch her play college hockey right here in Oswego, which will be pretty fun,” Digby said. “For here in the community, it’s cool, because now, with the mentor program that we do, when those little girls are coming to the rink, not only are they seeing our players who they have a connection with, but now they’re seeing a player on a different team whose hometown is Oswego.”
Digby said he remembers skating with Greene when she was younger during the Little Lakers camp over the summer, “goofing around with her” on the ice.
“I was saying to her dad after the game up (in Buffalo), they announced her for the starting lineup, and you get chills hearing that,” Digby said. “It’s funny because you remember how hard she played back then as a little kid, and she still plays that way.”
