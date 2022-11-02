OSWEGO — It’s not the nearly eight-hour road trip from Oswego to Adrian, Michigan, but it’s a road trip nonetheless.
The Oswego State women’s hockey team has its first pair of away games this weekend with a game at Potsdam on Friday followed by a contest at SUNY Canton on Saturday.
Both games are also league games for the Lakers in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL).
“Teams have a way of simplifying their game when they’re on the road. The timing for us, to have a game with the mentality like that, is probably right on,” Oswego State head coach Mark Digby said. “I’m excited to see how we play on the road.”
The tilt against SUNY Potsdam will be the Bears’ first regular-season game after a pair of exhibitions against the HTI Stars and the Ottawa MAA — both junior hockey teams.
Oswego State went 2-0-1 against Potsdam last season in the trio of league games. The Lakers tied the first game after a third-period power-play goal from Amanda Zenstein forced overtime, but then shut out Potsdam at home 5-0 the second game. The Lakers won a tighter 3-2 matchup at Potsdam toward the end of the season.
Potsdam is coached by former Oswego State assistant coach Greg Haney, who served with former head coach Diane Dillon from 2015-18. Haney didn’t coach any of the current Lakers, but was instrumental in the recruitment of some of the current senior class members.
After the Oswego State-Potsdam matchup in November, which was Haney’s first trip back to Oswego, Digby told The Palladium-Times that Haney “went on to do some good things” after his time with the Lakers.
“Everything that he tried to implement when he was here, I think it did mean a lot to the players,” Digby said last November. “You respect people that have worked their way up, and (Haney) certainly has.”
Against Canton, Oswego State won all three games last year. All three games came within a week of each other in February. The Lakers won 5-0 against the Kangaroos on Feb. 5 in Canton, followed by a 4-0 shutout at home on Feb. 6. Back in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena, the Lakers won 3-1 on Feb. 11.
Canton has played two games this season, with a 5-4 win against Lebanon Valley College and a 2-2 tie against Alvernia University. However, Alvernia did win the shootout 2-0, but it still goes up as a tie in the record books.
The Roos will host Buffalo State on Friday before taking on the Lakers. Mathilde Couture leads Canton with four points. Goaltenders Claire Noftell and Sirena Alvarez split time over the weekend. Alvarez played the game against Lebanon Valley, and Noftell played against Alvernia.
“We have played teams that have really exposed things that we have to get better at. (We’re) trying to not emphasize our opponents, and just continue to focus on the things that we need to do better,” Digby said. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in this group. If we can get us playing to our potential, then I think the results will take care of themselves.”
Oswego State is coming off a pair of losses against now-No. 10 Adrian College. The Lakers fell 4-1 on Friday followed by a 5-0 loss on Saturday. Kaylen Taddia scored on the only goal of the weekend for the Lakers.
Lexi Levy played the Friday game in net for the Lakers, allowing four goals on 37 shots. Joanna Hiebert was the netminder on Saturday, allowing five goals on 24 shots.
After the losses, Digby said the team’s practice on Monday “might’ve been one of (their) best practices of the year.”
“Obviously everybody’s very disappointed just in the way we played and the way the weekend went. You don’t get any better by dwelling on it,” Digby said. “Any time you have a weekend like that, certainly it weighs on you. But I think it weighs on you more if you allow it to. … You learn from it and try to get a clear understanding.”
Digby noted the conversations with the team have been about areas the team can improve on.
“We’ve played three very good hockey teams in four games. Each game has presented a different challenge,” Digby said. “With the use of video now, it allows you to provide pretty clear feedback. If the video can back up what we’re saying, and can validate your reasoning, there becomes a pretty clear answer. Once that happens, it’s a lot easier for the players to understand why it is what we’re doing.”
There was some consistency in lines over the weekend, but Digby added, “Just because you lose a game doesn’t mean you need to blow everything up and start fresh.”
“What we saw this weekend, especially with all the line shuffling that we did during the games, is that when we just compete as hard as we can, with who’s on the ice, yes, there’s certainly better combinations, but every combination can’t work,” Digby said. “It’s just getting the timing down, the routes down, all that sort of thing. Hopefully this week we can just straighten some of that out and be ready to go on Friday.”
CAPTAIN COMING SOON?
The Lakers are still without a captain and potential alternate captains, but Digby said the team is “still in the process” and could possibly have an official captain named within the next couple of weeks.
However, with the larger leadership core that he’s touted previously throughout the start of this season, “once the coaches get involved, there is an end point.”
“It’s been nice the way they’ve handled it so far,” Digby said. “But moving forward, I certainly think we’re going to be in a position to make that decision soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.