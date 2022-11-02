Ariella Haas around the net

Oswego State’s Ariella Haas skates around the back of the net during the Lakers’ 5-0 loss to Adrian College on Saturday. Oswego State has a pair of league games this weekend against Potsdam and SUNY Canton.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — It’s not the nearly eight-hour road trip from Oswego to Adrian, Michigan, but it’s a road trip nonetheless.

The Oswego State women’s hockey team has its first pair of away games this weekend with a game at Potsdam on Friday followed by a contest at SUNY Canton on Saturday.

