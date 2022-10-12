Women's hockey 22-23 press conference

Mark Digby, head coach of the Oswego State women’s hockey team, speaks during a preseason press conference. He was joined at the press conference by players Rachel Corbett (left) and Ariella Haas.

 Abigail Connolly photo

OSWEGO — Now in his second year at the helm, Oswego State women’s hockey head coach Mark Digby isn’t dwelling on the past.

While the Lakers’ 1-0 loss to SUNY Cortland in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League semifinals in March might still sting, Digby wants to learn from the loss and “turn the page.”

