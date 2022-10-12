OSWEGO — Now in his second year at the helm, Oswego State women’s hockey head coach Mark Digby isn’t dwelling on the past.
While the Lakers’ 1-0 loss to SUNY Cortland in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League semifinals in March might still sting, Digby wants to learn from the loss and “turn the page.”
“Even though new players obviously weren’t directly involved in that (Cortland loss), we’re using that to push this next team into next season,” said senior Ariella Haas. “But at the same time, this is a brand new team.”
Oswego State will also have to turn the page after losing some valuable leadership in last year’s senior class of Philomena Teggart, Aislinn McAleer and Chyne Kennedy. This year, without captains named yet, the team has “leadership groups” taking the Lakers through the offseason.
“It’s been a lot of fun to watch them to go from last year, where because we had such big personalities in Phi and Ash, that for five years they had taken a lot of ownership in what we had been doing,” Digby said. “And now we’ve got a what would’ve been an unknown last spring is almost an excessive commodity at this point, which is a great spot for us to be in.”
But one thing that won’t be changing is the team’s dynamic and identity, Digby said. The Lakers’ “grit” and “physical” style of play is what will propel them to “play to (their) potential,” he added.
“We haven’t recruited anybody that avoids contact. Any time you have too much of that in our game, we’re probably not playing to our potential,” Digby said. “Hopefully that aggressiveness, that physicality we try to play with, leads into our ability to use our quickness. And hopefully with an increased confidence and poise level this year, that’ll create more offense and help us win more games.”
Oswego State has six new players this year. The Lakers brought in forwards Zoe Leas (North Vancouver, British Columbia), Kaylen Taddia (Tewksbury, Massachusetts), Megan Gates (Natick, Massachusetts), and Kensie Malone (Minneapolis, Minnesota); defenseman Rheya Zemlak (Calgary, Alberta); and goaltender Lexi Levy (St. Louis, Missouri).
Digby did note that Leas will be transitioning to defense this season, as well.
Gates (Sacred Heart University), Malone (Augsburg University) and Levy (Post University) are all transfers.
Digby said not only are the new players talented, but they also “fit in the culture.” And as the preseason goes along, “they’re starting to come out of their shells” more and more, he said.
“If you look at the six new players that we’ve added in, all of them fit who we are,” Digby said. “They’re committed with all the community service stuff that we’ve done. They’ve done a really good job of just getting settled into the groove, more than on the ice so far. They’ve just been good people off the ice.”
Now, the team is hoping to get into a “groove of consistency,” after last year brought the off-ice addition of COVID-19 cancellations. “It’s just one less thing off our plate to worry about,” Haas said. “And we can focus on the season itself, winning games.”
To push the team, Haas said a big component of the preseason has been conditioning. There’s been additional testing and the team brought in a “rigorous circuit-type test.”
The extra conditioning has not only been good on a “physical level,” junior Rachel Corbett added, but it’s been for the team bonding side of things as well.
“When you’re pushing yourself to your limit and you have your buddy next to you, cheering you on, that says a lot about what we do here as a program,” Corbett said. “That pushes you to a new level past your physical ability.”
Team bonding has also needed to factor in a new assistant coach. Mady Paul, a 2014 graduate of the program, is the program’s new assistant coach after Megan Quinn took an assistant coach job at Division I Syracuse University.
Haas noted Paul has a “big personality,” but has “made an impact since day one.”
Digby mentioned that Paul “brings a very good balance” for him on the coaching staff.
“(Paul) just has this continuous upbeat personality. That’s what we were told about her a ton in the interview process. When you meet her, you felt that they way undersold it. We’re so lucky to have her here,” Digby said. “Any time you can find two people to balance each other out that way, our ability to help the players and to help them reach their potential on the ice, off the ice, I think we’re in a really good spot. … We’re certainly excited about having Mady on board here and she’s more than capable of helping us move forward.”
If there’s one thing that hasn’t changed since Paul was a player for Oswego State, it’s the community impact on the team. Digby noted that all of the new players and returners have bought into the community service aspect of the program for the greater Oswego community.
“I know we really relate to the sense of community and the impact that we have on not just the school but the entire Oswego community as a whole,” Haas said. “You can definitely see that from even when she was here, being an alumni, that stuff just stays the same.”
Digby said he thought the team’s increased fan attendance at games was due to the community involvement, but also the program’s partnership with Oswego Health, which is once again providing tickets to games so that all fans can get in for free.
Those games start Saturday with an exhibition against the London Devilettes, a junior program based out of Ontario, Canada. London does have a few players on the Hockey Canada U-18 women’s team, plus several players committed to play Division I hockey.
Digby compared it to the likes of when the men’s hockey team played the U.S. National Team Development Program.
“It’s no different, only now we’re watching female players that are Canadian. … You’re probably going to be watching three future Canadian Olympians on the ice,” Digby said. “They’re one of the top teams in all of Canada. It’s going to be a heck of a game. That in itself should be enough reason for people to stick around (after the men’s game at 3 p.m.) and hopefully watch an exciting hockey game.”
It doesn’t get much easier from there, with Oswego State playing Nazareth College next weekend in another exhibition, before a two-game series against Adrian College to kick off the regular season — a weekend that Corbett is looking forward to, since her twin sister Emma plays for the Bulldogs.
The Corbett sisters took the opening faceoff against each other last season when the Lakers traveled to Adrian to kickoff the 2021-22 campaign.
“I have a little more confidence going into this season, and I definitely have confidence in my team. It’ll be a lot of fun,” Corbett said. “I’m looking forward to giving (Emma) a piece of my mind on the ice.”
“Starting off the season with very high-caliber teams is a really good test, especially for the new players with what to expect from college hockey as a whole,” Haas said. “It’ll be a good really good test for us as a team as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.