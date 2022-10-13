OSWEGO — Oswego State women’s hockey head coach Mark Digby has brought in six new players ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.
Outside of initial conversations, Digby doesn’t think he has anything to do with bringing in quality first-year players and transfers from other schools — it’s the returning players who make the newcomers “want to be a part of” the Oswego State program.
Digby hopes now the team is “gathering good people, who are good hockey players, and providing a good experience for them.”
“You only get four years, or in some cases five years, to play college hockey. Any time you can speak with the players who are living that and want to be a part of that, one, it says a lot about what their commitment level will be like to the team once they arrive,” Digby said at a press conference Friday. “But it also says a lot about the experience that our players are having that we have been able to attract some of the higher sought-after transfers.”
LEXI LEVY
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri
Previous Team: Post University (NCAA Division I)
Class: Sophomore
Lexi Levy completes the new trio of goaltenders for Oswego State, joining Joanna Hiebert and Rachel Brase. Digby noted the three of them “are doing a really good job of forming their team” within the greater Laker program.
Off-ice bonding came quickly, Digby added.
Digby said Levy is a “pretty athletic kid” who “does a great job of getting her feet set before shots get to her.” Digby also highlighted her rebound control.
While at Post, Levy played in seven games, recording a .902 save percentage and a 4.38 goals-against average.
“When she played, she saw a lot of pucks,” Digby said. “Her ability to remain calm even though she was getting was a lot of pressure and everything, I think that says a lot about her ability to maintain focus and certainly about her conditioning.”
The goal with the netminder trio is to get them to all play to their potential — and maybe one of them will step up to “take over and really just be the starter.”
“Not that we need them to be perfect every night, but we need them to give us a chance to win every night,” Digby said. “I think all three of them have the potential to do that.”
ZOE LEAS
Position: Defense
Hometown: Whitehorse, Yukon Territory
Previous Team: Whitby Wolves (OWHL) / Delta Hockey Academy (CSSHL)
Class: Freshman
After seeing the needs of the roster, Digby noticed he needed another defender. Zoe Leas, who was a forward while playing junior hockey, is now transitioning to play defense after the coaching staff watched her play.
“When we approached her about it, she gave the right answer, ‘Whatever the team needs, wherever you need me,’” Digby said. “We were excited to give her a try there. The more we watched on defense last year, it was like, ‘OK, this is a no-brainer.’”
Digby described Leas as a “quick little player” who makes good decisions with the puck.
With the Whitby Wolves last season, Leas played in 14 games recording four points (2 goals, 2 assists), while tacking on 10 regular-season games with the Delta Hockey Academy (3 assists).
Digby hopes that Leas will play the same style on the blue line as when she was a forward.
“With just some direction and everything here, hopefully we can kind of catch her up but not overwhelm her,” Digby said. “For her, similar to plays that, in the past, she would’ve made below the offensive goal line, now we want her to make those plays below the defensive goal line.”
Utilizing his memory from his days as an assistant coach with the men’s hockey team, Digby said he hopes Leas turns into a player similar to Bobby Gertsakis, a 2015 alumnus of the men’s program who recorded 68 points in 91 games as a defenseman.
“It’s kind of what I would hope to get her to,” Digby added.
RHEYA ZEMLAK
Position: Defense
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
Previous Time: Edge School (CSSHL)
Class: Freshman
Digby saw freshman Rheya Zemlak skate on the ice for the first time in person on Monday. Typically, teams from out west — like Zemlak in Calgary — will come east for showcase events, but none of those happened last season in Ontario. A lot of the recruiting was done over video.
In 30 games in two seasons with Edge School, Zemlak had eight points (3 goals, 5 assists).
But Digby knows one thing: Zemlak is quick and physical, just what he needs to keep the “gritty” style of play going for Oswego State.
“I think her size and her skating ability are probably her two biggest assets for us,” Digby said, with Zemlak standing at 5-foot-11. “The more defense that we can get that can skate and play (gritty), the harder we’ll be to play against. She certainly helps there.”
KAYLEN TADDIA
Position: Forward
Hometown: Tewksbury, Massachusetts
Previous Team: The Winchendon School (USHS)
Class: Freshman
Digby said Kaylen Taddia’s “ability to see things and make things happen,” with her hockey vision, is one of her most valuable assets.
“She’s definitely one of those players that, it’s not always perfect,” Digby said. “There’s going to be plays that, as a coach you’re standing on the bench, and she goes to make a play and it’s, ‘What are you do-, oh great play.’”
While she played both on the wing and at center, Digby anticipates they’ll utilize Taddia more on the wings since the team is already has some depth at the center position. But Digby said the quicker the team can catch Taddia up to speed on the college game, “the more success she’s going to have.”
“I’m curious to see how long does it take for her to get comfortable at this level. There will be certainly an increase in speed and strength that she’s going to notice,” Digby said. “But she’s just one of those elusive-type players that just finds a way to create offense.”
Digby said to expect Taddia as a cross between Ashlyn McGrath and Sophia Kyrkostas. She’s got some speed similar to McGrath, but doesn’t “waste much energy” but she’s also tough on the puck and gritty in the corners like Kyrkostas.
“She’s not going to be an up-and-down the ice, high, high-energy kid on the ice like McGrath,” Digby said. “But the grit area there is a very similar development path to Kyrkostas. Come in, fine tune some of the edgier parts of her game, then hopefully by Christmas time, get her to where we had Kyrkostas last year. If we can get that development out of her, she’ll be in a good spot.”
MEGAN GATES
Position: Forward
Hometown: Natick, Massachusetts
Previous Team: Sacred Heart University (NCAA Division I)
Class: Sophomore
Former New England Hockey Journal Prep Girls Player of the Year for 2021 Megan Gates has transferred to Oswego State, and with some decent playing time at Sacred Heart University, Digby said Gates can bring the “away from the rink” assets to the game.
Coming from a Division I program, having access to more strength and conditioning personnel on top of athletic trainers brings more into the recovery side of things “and how important it is to go from the training piece into the recovery piece” of hockey.
“Any time you can get somebody in there that just acts that way, provides (that player) the extra opportunity to lead and catch up to speed there a little quicker,” Digby said.
Digby said the 5-foot-11 forward can provide a net-front presence, but “she’s capable of a lot more.”
At Sacred Heart, Gates had three assists in 10 games.
“Hopefully we can kind of reinvigorate where she was at before and get her back to playing how she was at Tilton (School),” Digby said. “She should be somebody that has an ability to score a lot at our level, and not just the net-front, ‘I’m stronger than you,’ type goals, but she’s got the skill set to make plays in tight.”
Digby hopes Gates can be a similar player to former women’s hockey player Amber Thomas.
“When I remember watching (Gates), that was really what I envisioned,” he said.
KENSIE MALONE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Previous Team: Augsburg University (NCAA Division III)
Class: Junior
Bringing in a player that plays the stereotypical “tough Midwest style of hockey” in Kensie Malone is perfect — because that’s the style of play Digby wants the Lakers to bring.
And Digby said Malone hopefully can “step into the top end of the lineup and … make an impact right away.”
Plus having a strong offensive presence, with Malone recording 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 36 games in two seasons at Augsburg University, is a positive, Digby said.
“Every indication would say that she should be able to help right away,” Digby said. “You hear people talk all the time, ‘You’ve just got to find the right fit when you get to college.’ Kensie fits here.”
Digby noted Malone’s speed, and is someone who can “drive pucks to the net,” but, he’s also hoping the coaching staff can get her to be “pretty dynamic around the net.”
“I believe that she’s going to be very similar to an Ariella (Haas) or a Simone (Bednarik),” Digby said, noting the other two players’ hard-nosed playing abilities. “That’s kind of the style of player that I like. That’s really where (Malone will) slide in.”
