Oswego State women’s hockey schedule released

OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey schedule has been released, with the Lakers set for a 25-game regular season.
The team will play an 18-game schedule in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League, with seven non-league games. The Lakers will also host a pair of exhibition games against the London Junior Devilettes and Nazareth College in October.
Oswego State’s regular season begins with an Oct. 28 home matchup with Adrian College. NEWHL play begins Nov. 4, when the Lakers face SUNY Potsdam on the road.
In non-league action, the team will play a home-and-home series with William Smith College, hosting the Herons on Nov. 22 and facing off on the road Jan. 31. The Lakers will also have non-league contests with Hamilton College (Nov. 27), Amherst College (Jan. 3), and Utica University (Jan. 10).
The NEWHL conference also added a pair of teams, Morrisville State and SUNY Canton, prior to this season. Oswego State’s first conference matchup with Canton is set for Nov. 5 on the road, with the Lakers playing at Morrisville on Nov. 11 before returning home to host the Mustangs the following day.
The Lakers will conclude the regular season with home contests against SUNY Cortland and Buffalo State on Feb. 10 and 11, respectively.
See the full schedule below, via the Oswego State Athletics website:
OCT. 16: vs. London Junior Devilettes (3 p.m.) (EXHIBITION)
OCT. 22: vs. Nazareth College (3 p.m.) (EXHIBITION)
