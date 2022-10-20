Laker women's hoops press conference

Pictured at the Oswego State women’s basketball preseason press conference are, from left, Logan Castiglione, head coach Sean Pinkerton and Diamond Pickett.

 Spencer Bates photo

OSWEGO — In its recent preseason press conference, the Oswego State women’s basketball team expressed emotions about the new season and what changes have been made in the team’s preparation.

Head coach Sean Pinkerton said his team is eager to get back onto the court. He also mentioned how each season comes with a new set of chances to take.

