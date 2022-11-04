Oswego State takes No. 1 seed Cortland to OT, but falls 2-0 in women’s soccer playoffs Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CORTLAND — The Oswego State women’s soccer team took top-seeded Cortland to overtime on Wednesday before falling 2-0 to the Red Dragons.Cortland (13-1-3) got goals from Simone Neivel and Liz Allen in overtime.Cortland finished with a slight advantage in total shots (20-17). Oswego State attempted five corner kicks, compared to four for Cortland.Goalkeeper Perri Anderson recorded four saves for the Lakers (9-6-4), and Cortland keeper Kristen Spendal stopped seven shots. The first session of overtime was all Cortland. The Lakers had no shots during the period, while Cortland had two. Anderson was able to record her fourth save in this period.Cortland finally scored in the second OT period. Neivel scored on a shot from the right side about 20 yards out that got inside the left post. Four minutes later, Allen scored on a long breakaway.The Lakers had their chances to stay in the game, but could not solve the Red Dragons’ defense.Lexie Thompson, Luigina Serrao, and Graisa Madden led the Lakers with four shots each. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now OFD chief: Change batteries in smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors this weekend OCSD joins national lawsuit against Juul Labs Slew of Oswego holiday initiatives coming to the Port City Corrections officer found to have inappropriate relationship with inmate Free public ice skating season starts Nov. 11 OCSD shown as financially healthy at board meeting Fulton police chief describes special enforcement detail that led to arrests, tickets Latest e-Edition November 4, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew York State Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in VolneyWinners announced in Fulton’s Halloween Decorating ContestFulton police chief describes special enforcement detail that led to arrests, ticketsSteven R. BuckHelen D. MetcalfSharon Ann MuroskiFulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame honors 3 inducteesFulton data breach compromised personal data of thousandsWilliam Schleinitz III‘Mary would’ve been happy tonight’: Parent gets ‘redemption tour’ win against Elmira on Teal Night Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
