FREDONIA — The Oswego State softball team dropped a pair of games on the road Monday, falling in both ends of a doubleheader against SUNY Fredonia. The Lakers fell 5-1 in the first game of the day, and saw a late rally come up short in a 4-3 loss in game two.
Despite dropping both contests, Oswego State was able to score the first run of the day in the first game. Back-to-back two-out walks in the first inning led to an RBI double from Fiona Higgins, driving home Mattison Phinney to give the Lakers an early 1-0 lead.
The Blue Devils loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first, but Higgins worked consecutive strikeouts to get out of the jam without allowing any runs. In the second inning, however, Fredonia was able to crack the scoreboard.
Marisa Sultana tripled with one out and eventually scored on an RBI double from Allie Wandell to tie the game. Alyssa Piniewski gave Fredonia the lead with an RBI groundout, and Amber Piniewski extended the Blue Devils’ lead to 3-1 with a single.
Nicole Kumro led off the bottom of the third with a double for Fredonia, eventually scoring on a single from Alyssa Santiago to extend the lead to 4-1. In the fifth, a leadoff home run from starting pitcher Emily Chelius put Fredonia up 5-1 and spelled the end of the day on the mound for Higgins.
Maria Lutz tossed a pair of scoreless innings in relief for Oswego State, but the Lakers were unable to get the bats going in the final frames. Chelius finished what she started, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning to lock up a 5-1 victory for Fredonia in game one.
The Lakers were held to just four hits as a team, with two of them coming off the bat of Higgins, including the RBI double. Samantha Morgan was 1-2 with a double and a walk, while Brianna Lomonaco went 1-3 with a single.
Higgins pitched four innings and was charged with the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits. She walked three and struck out three. Lutz threw two scoreless innings, allowing two hits with a strikeout.
Chelius went 1-3 at the plate with a solo homer, and threw a complete game on the mound, allowing just one run on four hits. She walked six and struck out three. Alyssa Piniewski and Amber Piniewski each went 2-4 with an RBI, with Wandell and Santiago adding RBIs. Sultana was 2-2 with a triple and a walk for the Blue Devils in the opening game of the day.
The Lakers went right back to Higgins for the second game, while Fredonia did the same with Chelius. Both pitchers settled in early, with neither team scoring until the fourth inning.
Higgins worked around a bit of trouble in the first, striking out the side and stranding a runner at third. She forced a fielder’s choice and a lineout to work out of a two-on, two-out jam in the third.
The Lakers had been held hitless through the first three innings, but Tai Smith led off the fourth with a single for Oswego State. Phinney advanced the runner to second with a groundout, and an RBI single from Zoe Mennig scored Smith, giving the Lakers a 1-0 lead.
Higgins again worked out of trouble in the fourth, allowing a leadoff double to Kumro before working a flyout and back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning. The Lakers stranded a pair of runners on base in the top of the fifth, and the Blue Devils were able to break things open in the bottom half.
Alexis Wulf opened the inning with a single, advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt and an error from the Oswego State defense. A single from Alyssa Piniewski scored Wulf to tie the game, and Fredonia wasn’t done yet. An RBI groundout from Chelius scored Piniewski to give the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead, and the next batter, Kumro, hit a two-run homer to extend Fredonia’s lead to 4-1.
Oswego State didn’t go away easily, however. Mennig doubled with one out in the sixth, scoring on an RBI single from Taylor DuBois to cut the deficit to two runs.
With the Lakers down to their final three outs, Morgan led off the seventh with a double. Chelius worked a flyout and a strikeout for the first two outs of the inning, but then surrendered an RBI single to Smith, cutting the Blue Devils’ lead to 4-3.
Chelius recovered, however, getting Phinney to pop up to first base to end the game and seal a doubleheader sweep for Fredonia.
Mennig went 2-3 with an RBI double, while Smith was 2-4 with an RBI. DuBois added an RBI single, while Aleah Yaizzo and Morgan each added base hits.
Higgins was again charged with the loss, allowing two runs in 4.1 innings of work. She allowed five hits, and struck out six batters. Lutz threw 1.2 innings of relief in the second game, allowing two earned runs on three hits. She struck out two and walked one.
Kumro was 2-3 with a home run and 2 RBIs for Fredonia in the second victory of the day. Amber Piniewski went 3-3, while Alyssa Piniewski was 1-4 with an RBI single. Wulf and Maria Caviris each added base hits for the Blue Devils.
Chelius again tossed a complete game, allowing three runs across seven innings. She surrendered seven hits, striking out two and walking one batter. The Blue Devils’ starter also added an RBI in the second game.
Oswego State (4-11, 1-3 SUNYAC) traveled to Clinton on Tuesday for a doubleheader against Hamilton College that ended after press time.
