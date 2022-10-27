OSWEGO — Both exhibitions may have been losses for the Oswego State women’s hockey team, but Head Coach Mark Digby said the pair of games were still a “positive” in the team’s growth.
The Lakers fell 3-1 to Nazareth College on Saturday.
Digby said the team’s main focus has been what the team did well, and how to build on those things, but also how to improve on things the team might not have done so well.
“The results of the games really mean absolutely nothing, whereas, did those two games make us better? Absolutely,” Digby said.
“I would say our exhibition segment was a positive for us, and how much of a positive, that will be proven this weekend.”
Digby noted the team’s pair of exhibition games last year, with an 18-0 victory over King’s College and a 7-0 shutout over Neumann University, and how those two games provided good results, but Digby is “not sure how much (they) learned about (themselves).”
The Lakers then played Adrian College and Trine University, picking up 2-1 wins in both games.
“Then we came back here and got into our first league game, and it seemed like we had this ‘high and mighty’ attitude, and we tied 4-4,” Digby said. “At that point, that was almost the difference between a home game and a road game in the playoffs last year.”
Digby hopes playing against two tough teams with the London Devilettes and Nazareth College will make the Lakers better and help them more at the end of the year this than what they did last year.
And now the regular season kicks off this weekend with a two-game home series against Adrian College Friday and Saturday.
“There’s no fluff anymore. With the way our schedule is and our expectations, there are no moral victories,” Digby said. “You’ve got to find a way to get it done. If you don’t, you’ve got to find ways to make changes quickly and adapt and get the next result. We can’t dwell on any of those from the past. We’ve just got to find a way to keep pushing forward.”
Digby said Adrian’s style of play is similar to Nazareth with an “in-your-face type style,” he mentioned.
Last season, in Oswego State’s defeat of Adrian, former Laker Megan Teachout scored both goals, while Adrian’s Karmen Anderson scored a goal with 18 seconds left to avoid the shutout.
Oswego State forward Rachel Corbett’s twin sister, Emma Corbett, tallied an assist on the Anderson goal.
Joanna Hiebert made 31 saves in net for the Lakers, with 16 alone in the third period.
“Similar to last year, they’re a skilled team, a fast team, but they play hard. Having the experience from last weekend playing Nazareth, because I thought Nazareth played that way too, that’ll be a huge positive for us that we’ve already played somebody similar,” Digby said. “When you play teams like that, that are willing to push you around a little bit or at least try to push you around, it forces you to play a different way.”
Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs is the Lakers’ annual Teal Night. Digby complimented former Head Coach Diane Dillon on her “tremendous job” of approaching the different “specialty nights,” such as Teal Night or Pink The Rink, trying to connect the players with that specific event.
The Teal Night is an annual game that promotes awareness for ovarian cancer, which men’s hockey Head Coach Ed Gosek’s wife, Mary, passed away from in 2017.
“At one point, I know (Dillon) had Mary’s sisters come into the locker room and talk to the team,” Digby said. “Now we’re just lucky that we get to be the ones that carry it on.”
Digby, a former assistant coach for the men’s program, said Teal Night is a “cool thing to keep going,” even after Mary has passed away. He added that it’s fun for the players to “be a part of a community that rallies around that, and play for a bigger cause than just the team.”
“It’s one thing if this were an event that Mary was running like she did when she was still with us. But now that she’s passed, you watch how other people have kind of picked up and they’re carrying the flag for her at this point. That’s the impact that all of us hope to have on other people,” Digby said. “After we’ve left someplace or once it’s our turn to go, you hope that you’ve, in some way, inspired other people to do good for other people. That’s really the best thing to take out of the teal stuff, now. It’s not Mary doing it, but it’s still her leadership to it and it’s still her philosophy behind it.”
On the ice, Digby wants to try to get back to the sense of urgency that he saw the Lakers have in the early stages of the exhibition against London, and then during the second period of the game against Nazareth.
With the sense of urgency, Digby said there’s two sides to it: “the mental side of it” and “line combinations” to get the “right people” together.
“More than anything, getting our team to play with that urgency consistently for 60 minutes, I think every coach wants to do that. But if we can accomplish that, I think we can get a pretty good thing going here,” Digby said. “Hopefully through the two games, I think we’ve learned enough to move some people around a little bit just to try to get them paired up better. And hopefully that’ll help add a little swagger to our game.”
