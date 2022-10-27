Simone Bednarik vs. London

Oswego State’s Simone Bednarik skates with the puck during an exhibition game against the London Devilettes recently. The Lakers will open their regular season today and Saturday at home against Adrian.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Both exhibitions may have been losses for the Oswego State women’s hockey team, but Head Coach Mark Digby said the pair of games were still a “positive” in the team’s growth.

The Lakers fell 3-1 to Nazareth College on Saturday.

