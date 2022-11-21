OSWEGO — The Oswego State wrestling team hosted the ECWC Championships on Saturday. The Lakers finished fourth with 111.5 points.
The Lakers finished above five schools of the Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference, up two spots from last season.
OSWEGO — The Oswego State wrestling team hosted the ECWC Championships on Saturday. The Lakers finished fourth with 111.5 points.
The Lakers finished above five schools of the Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference, up two spots from last season.
Ithaca (147 points) won the team title and was followed by Brockport (132), Cortland (124), Oswego State (111.5), Alfred State (101.5), Oneonta (91), Pennsylvania College of Technology (82), RIT (40.5), and St. John Fisher (24).
Six Oswego State wrestlers earned all-conference honors by placing among the top six in their respective weight classes.
Oswego State’s Charlie Grygas led the way. He defended his 174-pound title from a year ago.
Grygas took the 174-pound weight class with a fall over Gavin McLaughlin (20-5). He received a bye in round one and then had four consecutive wins by fall en route to the overall victory. Grygas led the Lakers with 23 points earned for the team.
The Lakers’ Tyler Rossini came in second place in the 149-pound weight class with a fall over Michael Blando in the semifinal match (4:10). He had three wins by fall and a win via sudden death over the course of the day.
The Lakers’ Bryce Smith finished second in the 184-pound weight class with a 5-0 decision win in the semifinal match. Smith had a bye in round one, and then rattled off three straight victories before reaching the final match.
Logan McGloine of Oswego State placed third in the 157-pound weight class. He won a 5-0 decision in the third-place bout. McGloine had five wins on the day.
Thomas Coll and Anthony Cascen combined for 18 team points to earn the final two all-conference honors for the Lakers.
Oswego State will compete Dec. 3 at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Pickett paces Laker victory
DELHI — The Oswego State women’s basketball team ran its record to 5-0 on Saturday with a 78-51 victory at SUNY Delhi.
The Lakers led just 25-24 at halftime, but then outscored the hosts 35-12 in the third quarter to pull away for the win.
Diamond Pickett paced the Lakers with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Karleigh Leo had 15 points and nine boards, and Logan Castiglione contributed 12 points and nine rebounds.
Other scoring leaders were Shania Iglesias with seven points and Sydney Hoefs with six points.
Aniyah Jones scored 22 points for SUNY Delhi (1-3).
Oswego State started slowing in the game, going 1-for-11 from 3-point range in the first quarter.
The Broncos outscored the Lakers 14-12 in the second quarter to pull to within a point at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Lakers shot 8-for-13 from the field and sank seven 3-pointers to build a commanding 60-36 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Oswego State dominated in the rebounding department, grabbing 59 rebounds compared to 37 for SUNY Delhi.
The Lakers will travel to Alfred University to take on the Saxons today at 7:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.