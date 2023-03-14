Windy with snow tapering off this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Oswego State men’s basketball senior Devin Green has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Reese’s Division III College All-Star Game roster, which will be at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Saturday.
Green, a 6-foot-3 guard from Rochester, will be on the Team Hixon roster, which will be led by former Amherst College coach, David Hixon. The other team will be coached by former Calvin College coach Kevin Vande Streek.
Hixon spent 42 years as the head coach at Amherst, where he won 826 games — the third most in Div. III history — and captured national titles in 2007 and 2013.
Vande Streek’s 23 seasons as the head coach at Calvin were highlighted by a national championship in 2000. Overall, he won 516 games at Calvin and Sioux Falls, a number that ranked in the top 50 in DIII history going into this season.
The Division III All-Star Game, held in conjunction with the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship, features the top senior talent across Division III. Rosters include representation from each Division III region.
Green isn’t the only SUNYAC representative at the All-Star game. Austin Grunder, who plays for SUNY Cortland and was the 2022-23 SUNYAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, will also be on Team Hixon.
Green scored 17 points in Oswego State’s contest against University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the Elite 8 on Saturday in Ashland, Virginia. The Lakers, in their first-ever Elite 8 appearance in program history, fell 77-74 to the Warhawks.
As a senior, Green scored 425 points for the Lakers (13.7 per game) in 31 games played this season. Green led Oswego State with 80 3-pointers made (45.7%). He closed out his two years with Oswego State, after transferring from Genesee Community College, with 790 points (13.0 per game) in 61 games played.
