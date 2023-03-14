Devin Green

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Oswego State men’s basketball senior Devin Green has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Reese’s Division III College All-Star Game roster, which will be at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Saturday.

Green, a 6-foot-3 guard from Rochester, will be on the Team Hixon roster, which will be led by former Amherst College coach, David Hixon. The other team will be coached by former Calvin College coach Kevin Vande Streek.

