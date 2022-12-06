OSWEGO — Cal Schell and Karleigh Leo have been named the Athletes of the Month for November by the Oswego State Athletics Department.
The award is sponsored by Oswego Health.
CAL SCHELL
Oswego State men’s hockey freshman goaltender Cal Schell has done something no other goaltender has done in Laker history. He won the first six games of his career.
Schell posted a 6-1 record through November, and his win streak was stopped at Skidmore College on Nov. 27.
Among the wins was a 40-save effort at SUNY Geneseo, helping Oswego State defeat the defending SUNYAC champions for the first time since 2018.
In seven games, the Burlington, Ontario, native made 168 saves (.928 save percentage) and allowed just 13 goals (2.08 goals-against average).
Oswego State returns to action on Friday at Buffalo State and Saturday at SUNY Fredonia.
KARLEIGH LEO
Karleigh Leo, a junior forward for the Oswego State women’s basketball team, was vital in the Lakers’ 7-0 start to the season, the longest win streak for the team since the 2006-07 season.
In the six games in November, Leo had 117 points and 33 rebounds. She also recorded 20 assists, six steals and a block.
The Liverpool native currently leads the Lakers in minutes played (273), average minutes played (31.4), field goals made (50), 3-point field goals (34), free-throw percentage (83.3%), points (149) and points per game (18.6).
Leo also leads the SUNYAC in minutes, field goals, 3-pointers and points. She is third in free-throw percentage.
Oswego State travels to the North Country this weekend with road games at SUNY Potsdam on Saturday and Plattsburgh State on Sunday.
