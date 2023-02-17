OSWEGO — With the 7-3 win over Buffalo State on Friday, the Oswego State men’s hockey team secured a first-round bye in the SUNYAC playoffs and is guaranteed home-ice advantage in at least the semifinals next Saturday.
But there’s still work to be done, Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. Despite Friday’s score, he said he thought the Lakers looked “sloppy,” forcing plays at the offensive blue line allowing the Bengals to create turnovers and quickly transition back to offense.
“Whether it’s Buffalo State, Plattbsurgh or Geneseo, it doesn’t matter — you’ve got to smarter entering the offensive zone, chipping pucks in and getting pucks in deep or carrying the puck in when we have space,” Gosek said. “It’s not complaining. We’ll take the two points. We’ll get better. … Did we really like the way we played? No. … We’re still a work in progress. We’ll continue to work on it.”
Two of Buffalo State’s goals came in off the rush, both in the first period. While the Lakers opened the scoring at 7:28 after Trent Grimshaw sent a low laser past goaltender Liam Gross, the Bengals were quick to respond.
Joe Glamos battled with Shane Bull, but got enough room for a backhand shot that hit the top of the net over Cal Schell’s shoulder at 8:34 of the first period.
“The backhand, that was a hell of a shot,” Gosek said.
Ryan Bunka gave Oswego State a late minutes later after he skated in from the sideboards, eventually finding himself right in front of Gross, sliding a puck through Gross’s five-hole to give the Lakers a 2-1 lead with 5:40 left in the period.
But Glamos, again, tied things up after he got around Ryan Dickinson, eventually tucking a puck past the outstretched leg of Schell with 4:15 left in the period.
“The two goals that they got, we need to be better on defending the rush and picking up the right guys and engaging,” Gosek said.
Both teams had chances throughout the second period, but it was Oswego State that prevailed late in the frame when Dickinson took a shot from the top of the offensive circle and hit the back of the net through traffic at 16:39 of the period.
Then Connor Gatto skated in, toe-dragged around a Bengal defender, and sent a rocket into the top of the net with 33.3 seconds left in the frame, which was “a huge goal momentum-wise,” Gosek said.
The Lakers’ offense kept going with their fifth goal of the contest after Shane Bull rang a shot off the post and into the net with 13:12 left in the game.
“Obviously getting the first one in the third put Buffalo State back on their heels,” Gosek said. “Our guys relaxed a little bit and weren’t squeezing the sticks so tight after that.”
After a few penalties from each side, Quinn Warmuth skated into the offensive zone, leaving a drop pass for Tyler Flack at the circle. Flack went to shoot the puck, but fanned on the shot. Grimshaw skated in and picked up the loose puck, eventually finding the back of the net for his second goal with 5:06 left in the game.
Tyler Vanuden got one back for Buffalo State after a tipped goal at 15:27 of the period.
“I know the kid tips it, but we’ve got to have sticks up and we’ve got to have tighter gaps,” Gosek said. “The tipped third goal, you can’t really fault Cal.”
With Buffalo State’s goaltender pulled, the Lakers cleared the puck down the ice toward the end of the game. It got stuck on the iron at the bottom of the goal, and when Buffalo State tried to clear it out, Grimshaw was there to hit the empty net, completing the hat trick with 2:09 left in the game.
“It was good to see someone else raise their level and raise their game,” Gosek said. “I’m happy for Trent. He played hard.”
In net, Schell made 17 saves on 20 shots.
“I thought he fought (the puck) tonight. He made some good saves. There were just some routine saves that should be comfortable,” Gosek said. “But, it wasn’t the goals he let in as much as handling the puck, tracking the puck. … He was fine, but I just don’t think he was as sharp as he had been.”
Oswego State (15-8-1, 11-4-0 SUNYAC) hosts SUNY Fredonia on Saturday for the Lakers’ Senior Night. If the Lakers win over Fredonia, they secure the No. 1 seed in the SUNYAC playoffs, as well as home ice as long as Oswego State “has success” to close out the season.
But, a loss would put Oswego State at No. 2 in the league.
“It comes down to one game. If you said that to us at the beginning of the year, we would’ve said, ‘We’ll take it,’” Gosek said. “As far as the mindset of it, one side of me says, we’d like to play on Wednesday just to keep fresh and sharp and not practice. The other side, you want to win the league obviously and be rewarded for that, plus have a good week of practice. We’ve got one game to go.”
Fredonia is coming off an 8-1 loss to SUNY Cortland on Friday. The Blue Devils are locked in as the sixth seed for the playoffs. With Friday’s loss, Buffalo State is now officially the fifth seed.
But Gosek knows one thing: the Lakers have “got to play better” against the Blue Devils. “I know (Fredonia is) not going to come in and roll over,” Gosek added.
“It’s not so much the score, of course. The two points are critical for us to not have to go to Plattsburgh if we’re successful in the semifinal game,” Gosek said. “Obviously we want to take care of business. But more importantly, how do we play? Finding a way to get it done, but not cheating the game for offense and playing better defensively.”
