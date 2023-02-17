Connor Gatto vs. Buffalo STate

Oswego State's Connor Gatto (middle) celebrates his second-period goal during the Lakers' 7-3 win over Buffalo State on Friday. 

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — With the 7-3 win over Buffalo State on Friday, the Oswego State men’s hockey team secured a first-round bye in the SUNYAC playoffs and is guaranteed home-ice advantage in at least the semifinals next Saturday.

But there’s still work to be done, Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. Despite Friday’s score, he said he thought the Lakers looked “sloppy,” forcing plays at the offensive blue line allowing the Bengals to create turnovers and quickly transition back to offense.

