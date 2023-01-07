Men's hockey Plattsburgh Tournament

The Oswego State men's hockey team celebrates its championship win in the Plattsburgh State Winter Classic, winning 2-1 over the host Cardinals.

 Photo provided

PLATTSBURGH — Third time’s the charm for the Oswego State men’s hockey team.

The Lakers defeated rival Plattsburgh State in the championship game of the Plattsburgh State Winter Classic on Saturday, 2-1, to secure the tournament victory. Oswego State played in two tournaments previously — the Skidmore College Thanksgiving Invitational, and the Best Western Clarion Oswego State Hockey Classic — but fell in both championship battles.

