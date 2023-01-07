PLATTSBURGH — Third time’s the charm for the Oswego State men’s hockey team.
The Lakers defeated rival Plattsburgh State in the championship game of the Plattsburgh State Winter Classic on Saturday, 2-1, to secure the tournament victory. Oswego State played in two tournaments previously — the Skidmore College Thanksgiving Invitational, and the Best Western Clarion Oswego State Hockey Classic — but fell in both championship battles.
The win also signifies the end of non-league play for the Lakers, with eight games remaining all against conference opponents to close out the regular season.
“It’s nice to win a tournament, especially against our big rival,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. “We’ve been in three tournaments this year, and it’s a nice way to feel good about the work they’ve put in. We want to build that momentum. … This is the time of year you want to be clicking.”
All three goals were scored in the first period, and Gosek said he thought Plattsburgh dictated the pace of play in the second half of the middle period, and the entire third period. But it was upperclassmen that made “some good blocks and had good plays in front of the net” to fend off the Cardinals in the final stages of the game.
Captain Ryan Bunka made a big block with seconds to go — while Plattsburgh was skating six-on-five after the Cardinals pulled goaltender Eli Shiller — skated with the puck up the wall to kill off some time, and eventually got the puck out of the Lakers’ defensive zone as the final horn sounded.
“Those are veteran moves,” Gosek said. “(Bunka) just played the puck along the wall, killed the clock and we got it out over the line to seal the game.”
But it was Plattsburgh that opened the scoring in the 135th meeting between the two rivals.
Matt Araujo took a shot from the offensive blue line that hit Adam Tretowicz’s stick, who deflected the puck past goaltender Cal Schell. The puck crossed the line at 1:46 of the first frame.
Oswego State then got an opportunity later in the stanza on the power play.
Initially, Nolan Barrett was called for interference. With nine seconds left on the Oswego State penalty kill, Plattsburgh’s Mitchell Hale committed a interference minor.
Once Barrett’s penalty expired, Quinn Warmuth, at the blue line, found Daniel Colabufo at the top of the circle. Colabufo got set and sent a heavy wrist shot under the arm of Shiller, tying the game with 6:13 left in the period.
“It was a great look for Danny on the first one — quick on and off our sticks, not holding (the puck), learning from Adrian,” Gosek said.
On another Oswego State man-advantage, Colabufo almost got his second power-play goal of the night with a similar shot in the same spot, but rang it off the corner of the crossbar.
But the Lakers still capitalized on the Luk Jirousek tripping penalty. Warmuth got a goal of his own, sending a long wrist shot in from the point through a lot of traffic that hit nothing but twine with 32.9 seconds left in the frame, giving Oswego State a 2-1 lead.
“We weren’t happy (with the power play on Friday),” Gosek said. “We had to do a better job of getting some traffic in front. We did that, and pucks found their way into the back of the net.”
For the next 40 minutes of regulation, it became a goaltenders’ duel — much to Gosek’s surprise, given how the second period began with the fast pace.
“I was like, ‘This is going to be a 7-6 game.’ It was a track meet,” Gosek said. “We took the body and played physical, and then it woke them up. They played hard, they played physical and they banged us around too. Both teams worked extremely hard.”
Both teams had power-play opportunities in the middle period, and strong offensive chances in general, but both goaltenders kept everything out of the net. Schell made 13 saves in the stanza, while Shiller stopped seven shots.
And the third period was much the same, with the teams taking several chances. Plattsburgh did have more grade-A opportunities, Gosek said, but he mentioned the Lakers were “resilient,” and Schell “made some big saves.”
Schell made 29 saves in the contest, propelling the Lakers to victory.
“We’re extremely pleased with the way that he played,” Gosek said. “It’s a confidence-builder for him also going forward into our stretch run of SUNYAC play.”
In an unusual scenario, Oswego State (11-5-1, 7-1-0 SUNYAC) will return to the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena in Plattsburgh in just two weeks — this time for the second conference matchup between the teams.
The Lakers play the Cardinals on Jan. 20, before continuing the North Country swing with a game at SUNY Potsdam — the other team Oswego State played in Plattsburgh’s tournament — on Jan. 21.
With a couple physical and straining tournaments, Gosek said the players have the week off from practice with no games this coming weekend.
And with only league games remaining in the season, Gosek said he hopes the tournament win will “build confidence in (the players).”
“When we play the way we’re capable of, we can find ways to get it done,” he said. “That’s been our trademark this year. I don’t want to say that’s our identity. But we’ve grinding a lot of games out. … We’re starting to understand how we have to play to be successful.”
But, Gosek does know one thing.
“We know when we come back here in two weeks, it’ll be another battle. … We’re going to get (Plattsburgh’s) best effort,” Gosek said. Next time up here, it’s for real. It’s for league points.”
TOURNAMENT NOTES
Three players were named to the All-Tournament team for the Plattsburgh State Winter Classic.
Cal Schell was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Not only did he make 29 saves in the win over Plattsburgh, but he also stopped 11 shots in the 34:48 he played against Potsdam on Friday, coming in relief for Eric Green.
While the Lakers technically tied, Schell also stopped all three shots in the shootout against the Bears to determine who would go to the championship game of the tournament.
“Cal made big saves when he had to,” Gosek said. “We haven’t had that type of goaltending in a long time.”
Quinn Warmuth, who had three points on the weekend (1 goal, 2 assists), and Daniel Colabufo, who recorded two points on Saturday (1 goal, 1 assist), were both named to the All-Tournament team, as well.
