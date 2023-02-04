Matt McQuade vs. Geneseo

Oswego State's Matt McQuade skates into the offensive zone during the second period of the Lakers' 4-3 overtime loss to SUNY Geneseo on Friday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team’s comeback against SUNY Geneseo fell just short, dropping its home contest 4-3 in overtime on Friday.

The Lakers entered the third period down 3-0 before they scored three unanswered goals to send the contest to overtime. But, after Oswego State was awarded a power play at 1:11 of the overtime period, Geneseo killed off all two minutes.

