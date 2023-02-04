OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team’s comeback against SUNY Geneseo fell just short, dropping its home contest 4-3 in overtime on Friday.
The Lakers entered the third period down 3-0 before they scored three unanswered goals to send the contest to overtime. But, after Oswego State was awarded a power play at 1:11 of the overtime period, Geneseo killed off all two minutes.
Stefan Miklakos, who committed the hooking penalty, exited the box as the Knights cleared the puck, and went into the Lakers’ offensive zone on a breakaway.
And after all the fighting back Oswego State did, Miklakos snuck a puck past goaltender Cal Schell to secure the victory.
“It’s just little things in the game. We’re not aware that he’s coming out and getting back to play the puck in those situations, and it goes in the back of your net,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. “Overall, I liked the way we played. We played with an edge and we competed hard. That was a huge step in the right direction going into the playoffs.”
With the way that Oswego State clawed back in the third period, Gosek thought the “hockey gods” would reward the Lakers in overtime.
After Greg Koutsomitis and Miklakos both scored on laser wrist shots in the first period, plus Nathan Poolman got a shot through traffic in the second period, it was late in the second period that Gosek said was the turning point in the game.
Rocco Andreacchi was called for an interference penalty at 15:22, then Shane Bull was called for roughing at 16:05. After the Lakers killed off Andreacchi’s penalty, Oswego State was sent immediately back to a five-on-three penalty kill following a Ryan Dickinson cross-checking minor.
Oswego State killed off the extended five-on-three penalty kills to take some momentum into the third period.
“Special teams, to kill that off, was a huge momentum boost at the end of the second period,” Gosek said. “I thought we picked up off of that momentum into the third and then we finally broke the seal on the net and got the goal. It put them back on their heels.”
Matt McQuade started the rally attempt after Ryan Dickinson threw a shot on net from the blue line in front of the Lakers’ bench. At the last second, McQuade tipped the puck past Dickinson with 10:08 left in regulation.
Koutomitis was called for tripping with 6:24 left in the third. Only 13 seconds into the power play, Daniel Colabufo picked up a loose puck near the goal crease and snapped a hard shot past Matt Petizian to make it a one-goal game.
Geneseo was once again sent to the box with at 15:52 of the third period when Alex Dameski was called for hooking.
After chaos in front of the net again, the puck was shot into Petizian from the corner, and he couldn’t handle the puck. It was a scramble for possession before Petizian attempted to dive for the puck.
The puck, instead, flew out into the slot onto the stick of Quinn Warmuth, who hit the wide-open net with Petizian well out of position. Oswego State tied the game, 3-3, with 3:33 left in the third period.
“Our special teams were better than last week. The power play was better. The penalty kill was better,” Gosek said. “It’s ugly, right? Pucks aren’t falling with us trying to snipe, or one-time. Getting pucks to the net, trying to out-work our opponents and creating those rebound goals. We’ve been talking about it, showing them video.”
Both teams had chances in the remaining few minutes, but none could find the back of the net, sending the game to overtime, setting up the dramatic Geneseo win.
“(Geneseo was) opportunistic, and we weren’t. At the end we were, but it wasn’t like they came easy. We had to bang away, compete, scratch, claw and battle back for every goal we got,” Gosek said. “I said to them, ‘If our season just ended in four weeks with that effort, I would be disappointed all summer long but I would live with the gutty performance and the way in which they stayed together.’ That will help us in the long run, that game.”
Petizian made an astounding 53 saves in net. Schell stopped 21 in the contest.
Gosek said Schell is “fighting it” right now.
“Their goalie, I don’t want to say he was the difference, but when you have 50-something shots — and a lot of them were from the perimeter in the first period — he made some good saves,” Gosek said. “Is it confidence or is it technical for Cal? Probably for a little bit of both.”
Oswego State (12-8-1, 8-4-0) travels to Brockport State on Saturday — a game that Gosek added will be like “pulling teeth” after the emotional and physical toll that Friday’s loss took.
“Tomorrow night, we are going to have to clutch and grab. After tonight — physically and emotionally — tomorrow night, we earn our money as coaches. Those are the ones that I wish I could tell you everything would go rosy tomorrow night,” Gosek said. “After the emotional and physical parts, and to go back-to-back, that’s where veteran leadership and playing a smart road game come into play. We’re going to have to bring it tomorrow night. We’re going to have to have our brains plugged in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.