OSWEGO — For the first time since 2017, the Oswego State men’s hockey team enters the championship as the No. 1 seed in the SUNYAC.
The Lakers topped fifth-seeded Buffalo State on Saturday, 4-1, in the semifinals to advance to the title game on Saturday. Plattsburgh State — which defeated SUNY Geneseo in the other semifinal contest, 5-1 — will come to the Deborah F. Stanley Arena to do battle.
Saturday will be the fourth meeting between the rivals Lakers and Cardinals, with Oswego State holding a 2-1 advantage so far. Plattsburgh, however, won the most recent contest on Jan. 20, 6-1, in Plattsburgh.
“It’s awesome. For the last four years, Geneseo’s kind of been the rivalry for us just playing them in the finals every year. This year, we had some big head-to-head games against (Plattsburgh). They’re definitely hungry,” Oswego State captain Ryan Bunka said after Saturday’s game. “It’s cool to keep it going. You look at the history of the programs together, and I hope we’ll get a good fan base out there cheering against Plattsburgh and cheering for us.”
Oswego State took early momentum in Saturday’s game against Buffalo State with two goals within 15 seconds of each other in the first period. The Lakers never looked back after that.
Tyler Flack kicked things off with a rebound goal following a weird bounce behind the goal, finding the back of the net at 13:32 of the first period.
Then Troy Robillard sent in a shot from the blue line that went well wide of the net, but had enough of an angle on it that it bounced off the endboards onto the stick of Alex DiCarlo who was right in front of the crease.
Buffalo State goalie Emil Norrman slid over to initially play Robillard’s shot, but by the time DiCarlo had the puck on his stick, Norrman couldn’t get back across the crease in time and DiCarlo hit twine 15 seconds later.
“That was a great momentum boost for us, and it put (Buffalo State) back on their heels, and allowed us to have a lot of zone time in the offensive zone,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. “Our philosophy has been — the last month — ‘take what we’re given.’ Let’s not be overly creative. Let’s get pucks to the net.”
Connor Gatto scored Oswego State’s third goal of the net just 40 seconds into the second period off a rebound as well, originally from a Matt McQuade shot.
Gosek said another momentum boost came after an extended penalty kill at the end of the second period that bled into the third frame. Drake Semrad, with 1:06 left in the stanza, was called for a contact to the head penalty, resulting in a five-minute major and game misconduct.
Oswego State killed off the first portion of the penalty to close out the second period, and continued to keep Buffalo State off the scoreboard throughout the beginning of the third period. The Lakers’ penalty killers had to stay out there a little longer, however, after Ryan Dickinson was called for holding with 17:05 left in the game.
Oswego State killed off 59 seconds of a five-on-three Buffalo State power play, and then finished off Dickinson’s penalty unscathed.
“Then the penalty kill was huge, to kill that off with the five-minute penalty and then the other one right after that,” Gosek said.
Buffalo State pulled Norrman from his net in favor of the extra attacker earlier than normal with around six minutes left in the game. The Bengals eventually did capitalize with 3:09 left in the game with a hard slap shot from Parker Allison who was at the blue line. He hit the back of the net, and Cal Schell was blocked by traffic in front.
Schell ultimately finished the game with just 15 saves on 16 shots.
“Cal played well and kept us in it on the mistakes that we made,” Gosek said.
Schell, a freshman netminder, said “playoffs are a different feeling,” but even with the early two-goal lead, he felt confident in his teammates.
“If we just play the way that we start off and have that jump, then I think it’s pretty comfortable for me back there and I can count on these guys,” Schell said. “(Playoffs are) a different buzz in the rink. I think we really used it to our advantage tonight. We got a jump on them early, and we were hounding pucks and we were being the team that we can be. That atmosphere really pushes us to be a better team and helps us out.”
Tommy Cahill rounded out the scoring for Oswego State with an empty-net goal with 2:01 left in the game.
Oswego State (17-8-1, 12-4 SUNYAC) enters Saturday’s contest against Plattsburgh on a five-game win streak. Gosek noted Plattsburgh’s speed and that the Laker defenseman “they need their wheaties this week.”
“Our guys will have to be prepared to skate. … It wouldn’t matter if it was Plattsburgh or Geneseo. It’s up to us on how we’re going to play and how we’re going compete,” Gosek said. “We kept saying all year long that we want to be a good team during the year, and we want to be a great team at the end of the year.”
Practices aren’t going to be any lighter for Oswego State, Gosek mentioned, keeping the “‘on-the-gas-pedal’ mentality” heading into the championship.
“The long-term greedy part, not just in tonight but throughout the season, it’s given us an opportunity next Saturday night to try to win our league championship,” Gosek said. “They’re a great group of guys. No matter how the game goes, it’s been a pleasure to work with them with their work ethic and commitment to the program.”
