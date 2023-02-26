Tyler Flack vs. Buffalo State

Oswego State's Tyler Flack tries to dangle around in the offensive zone during the second period of the Laker men's hockey team's 4-1 win over Buffalo State on Saturday in the SUNYAC semifinals.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — For the first time since 2017, the Oswego State men’s hockey team enters the championship as the No. 1 seed in the SUNYAC.

The Lakers topped fifth-seeded Buffalo State on Saturday, 4-1, in the semifinals to advance to the title game on Saturday. Plattsburgh State — which defeated SUNY Geneseo in the other semifinal contest, 5-1 — will come to the Deborah F. Stanley Arena to do battle.

