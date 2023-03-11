ASHLAND, Va. — The Oswego State men’s basketball team’s comeback effort fell just short in the Elite 8 on Saturday, with University of Wisconsin-Whitewater punching its ticket to the NCAA Division III Final Four in a 77-74 victory over the Lakers.
Despite leading 34-30 at halftime, the Lakers trailed by as many as 11 points during the second half against the Warhawks. But Oswego State “kept competing,” head coach Jason Leone noted. A late jump shot from Jeremiah Sparks rimmed out with a couple seconds left in the game.
Oswego State trailed by nine points with a little more than four minutes to go. The Lakers got some breaks with several trips to the charity stripe. Sparks hit four free throws, plus a layup, a jump shot and a 3-pointer within three minutes to pull the Lakers within three points, 74-71.
After Miles Barnstable tacked on two free throws with 25.4 left, Kaleb Cook got fouled on a 3-pointer. He made all three shots from the charity stripe to make it 76-74.
Whitewater’s Jameer Barker had a pair of free throw attempts with 1.4 left in the contest after the Lakers’ full-court press caused some chaos, but they were unable to turn the ball over. Barker’s second free throw missed, but was tipped out of bounds as the final horn rang, sending the Warhawks to the Final Four.
“I really thought the pressure could’ve given us a chance to get back in the game, and it did. They may not have turned it over, but we had a couple almost there, including the last play. We had trouble for whatever reason grabbing the ball tonight,” Leone said. “There were a lot of fumbles that didn’t go our way. Sometimes that stuff goes. Our guys gave us a shot. They didn’t quit.”
Leone noted that Whitewater’s play got Oswego State in some foul trouble, giving the Warhawks 29 free throws. While they missed early shots from the charity stripe, players started to capitalize in the second frame.
Whitewater’s defense also limited the Lakers’ three guards — Ahkee Anderson, Sparks and Devin Green — and the style of play they like to use, Leone said.
“Whooever didn’t have the ball in their hands, (Whitewater) was clinging to those guys so when we got downhill and wanted to penetrate and pass, we couldn’t get those guys on the run to get that second level of penetration, and that bothered us,” Leone said. “Quite frankly, they had some really good physicality on our drives. Typically when our guys drive, they’re usually the aggressor and people will bounce off us. Their team was very physically capable in the lane once the dribble got stopped.”
Sparks — who was “unbelievable” and played the “best game” Leone’s seen out of him — led Oswego State with 35 points. “He was a refuse to lose guy tonight,” Leone mentioned. Devin Green added 17 points while Jamal Achille tacked on nine points.
Cook added eight points. Joey Rowback (3) and Ahkee Anderson (2) rounded out Oswego State’s scoring.
Even though it was a loss, Leone said after the game that the media members in attendance at a press conference had a “happy coach” in front of them. Oswego State “made a lot of people proud” this season, Leone mentioned.
The Lakers claimed their second consecutive SUNYAC championship this season, and made it to the Sweet 16 for the second-straight year, winning for the first time over the No. 1 team in the country, Randolph-Macon College.
Oswego State also recorded the most wins in a season in program history with 28. Last year, the Lakers finished with 27.
“We don’t travel like this normally. The people that we saw there, supporting us this year, I had an alum come up to me after the game that wasn’t even a basketball alum,” Leone said. “He came to the game and told me how happy he was to follow the team this year.”
And while Oswego State’s 2022-23 campaign ends, Leone said he was proud of the Lakers this season. Outside of the court, Leone noted a lot of “personal development” with the players.
“We had a championship-level group. … To win the game we won last night against the best team in the country, that’s something these young men will carry with them for the rest of their lives,” Leone said. “I’m really proud of the togetherness that we showed in that game. Today, I thought we really fought. We didn’t have our best, and that was to Whitewater’s credit.”
The Lakers graduate just one player this season, Green, who finishes his second season with Oswego State after transferring in from Genesee Community College last season. “He’s one of my favorite guys ever,” Leone added.
“Devin’s a come-early-stay-late guy. He works on his game,” Leone said. “He plays both ends of the floor and he’s a wonderful teammate. He’s going to do great things with the rest of his life, there’s no doubt about that.”
“(Leone’s) a great coach that helped mold me. He’s a great person on and off the court, in everything,” Green said. “Everything has been a memory that I can cherish forever in life. Leone helped me get to that point, and he changed my life. I appreciate him for everything he’s done.”
Leone said the players will have a “cooling down period,” and now that Oswego State is on spring break, the players can have some time at home before coming back for the team’s annual exit meetings. And with a lot of players expected to return next season, Leone added the coaches will meet soon to figure out the gameplan for recruiting and offseason development.
“Obviously, moving into next fall, one of the really nice things is we’re going to be able to work with the players. That’s going to be a really good thing for our team, and a lot of teams across the country,” Leone said. “The physicality of the game is something we don’t see in our league. We were an exceptionally physical team this year. And this is another level. When we talk about player development and recruiting, those are two things that are probably going to have to be addressed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.