Devin Green vs. UW-Whitewater

Oswego State's Devin Green (1) drives toward the paint during the second half of the Laker men's basketball team's 77-74 loss to University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Division III tournament on Saturday.

 Ben Grieco photo

ASHLAND, Va. — The Oswego State men’s basketball team’s comeback effort fell just short in the Elite 8 on Saturday, with University of Wisconsin-Whitewater punching its ticket to the NCAA Division III Final Four in a 77-74 victory over the Lakers.

Despite leading 34-30 at halftime, the Lakers trailed by as many as 11 points during the second half against the Warhawks. But Oswego State “kept competing,” head coach Jason Leone noted. A late jump shot from Jeremiah Sparks rimmed out with a couple seconds left in the game.

