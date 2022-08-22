Oswego State men’s soccer releases 2022 schedule

Oswego State’s Michael Gualtieri (11) possesses the ball during a match against Morrisville State last season.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s soccer team has unveiled its 2022 schedule. 

Seven of the games will occur at the home port of Laker Turf Stadium, while nine of the dates will be a part of SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play.

