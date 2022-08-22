Oswego State men’s soccer releases 2022 schedule

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s soccer team has unveiled its 2022 schedule.
Seven of the games will occur at the home port of Laker Turf Stadium, while nine of the dates will be a part of SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 4:39 pm
The season-opening game is Aug. 24 at Morrisville at 7 p.m.
The Lakers will host Onondaga Community College Aug. 28 at 1 p.m.
Oswego State will be taking a trip to Washington, D.C. to face off against Montclair State University Sept. 3, and will meet Baruch College there the following day. This will be the first meeting of the Lakers and Red Hawks of Montclair State University and only the second meeting between the Lakers and the Baruch College Bearcats, with the Lakers prevailing in the first matchup in 1989 in Rochester, 6-0.
The Lakers will take on the Cortland Red Dragons, the squad that beat them in the SUNYAC championship game last season, in Oswego on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m.
Their other 2021 SUNYAC playoff foes will be back to back this season as they will battle Oneonta on Oct. 15 in Oneonta and then will come back home to play the Hawks of New Paltz Oct. 22 in the regular-season finale.
The Lakers went 6-7-5 overall in 2021, including 4-4-1 in the SUNYAC. They upended Oneonta in a shootout in the conference quarterfinals and then edged New Paltz 1-0 in the semifinals before losing to Cortland in the title contest, 6-0.
Oswego State 2022 Men’s Soccer Schedule
Aug. 24: at Morrisville, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: vs. Onondaga CC, 1 p.m.
Sept. 3: vs. Montclair State at Washington, DC, 2 p.m.
Sept. 4: vs. Baruch College at Washington, DC, 11 a.m.
Sept. 7: at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: at Ithaca, 4 p.m.
Sept. 13: vs. Elmira, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17: vs. Fredonia, 1 p.m.
Sept. 21: at Brockport, TBA.
Sept. 24: vs. Cortland, 1 p.m.
Sept. 28: at Utica, 4 p.m.
Oct. 1: at Potsdam, 1 p.m.
Oct. 5: vs. Geneseo, 4 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. Plattsburgh, TBA.
Oct. 12: at Buffalo State, 4 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Oneonta, 1 p.m.
Oct. 22: vs. New Paltz, TBA.
