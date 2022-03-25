OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s lacrosse team won its fourth straight game on Wednesday, rolling past Utica University 18-8 at Laker Turf Stadium.
The Lakers got off to a quick start, scoring the first four goals of the contest. Three of those came from Weston Gray, giving him a hat trick in the first nine minutes of the game. Ryan Eccles and Gavin Elston also scored first-quarter goals for Oswego State, with the Pioneers’ lone goal of the frame coming from John Spoto.
Eccles scored the first goal of the second, extending the Laker lead to 6-1. Gray added another pair of goals, with Elston and Eccles each adding man-up goals in the quarter to send the Lakers to halftime with a 10-1 lead.
Elston opened the scoring in the third, followed by a goal from Eccles just over a minute later. Ryan Dumont scored off a feed from Corey O’Connor, and another goal from Eccles extended Oswego State’s lead to 14-1.
Utica responded, with goals from John Avery and Sam Serrano cutting the lead to 14-3 in the third. Elston added another goal for the Lakers just 1:29 after Serrano’s goal, and Tyler Stevenson’s first goal of the season gave the Lakers a 17-3 advantage.
Devon Gerhardt added a goal for Oswego State before the start of the fourth, which saw the Pioneers generate some momentum. Avery scored a pair of goals, with James Daniele adding another for Utica, making it 17-6.
The Lakers got one of the goals back on Garrett Petrelli’s first tally of the season, with the Pioneers receiving goals from Avery and Spoto to wrap up the scoring, sealing an 18-8 win for Oswego State.
Gray had six points (five goals, one assist) in the win for the Lakers. Eccles (five goals) and Elston (four goals, one assist) each had five points, with O’Connor and Liam Sexton each recording four assists. Max Brodman had three assists, with Stevenson, Gerhardt, Dumont, and Petrelli adding goals. Jason Dongelewic and Brendon Scordo had assists for Oswego State.
Aiden Kenyon started in goal for the Lakers, stopping seven of 10 shots and earning the win. Two other goalies saw time for Oswego State, with Jeff Kinyoun stopping two of four shots and Clayton Duford stopping one of four shots.
Logan Prescott won 11 of 27 faceoffs for the Lakers, with Stevenson winning two of three faceoffs. Evan Coleman, Cameron Yost, and Tyler Scordo each picked up three ground balls for Oswego State.
Avery scored four goals to lead the way for Utica. Daniele also had four points (one goal, three assists), while Spoto scored a pair of goals. Serrano had a goal and an assist, with Connor Costanza adding an assist. Jon Goodspeed stopped 12 of 30 shots in net for the Pioneers.
Oswego State (5-2) opens SUNYAC play on Sunday, hosting SUNY Potsdam for a 1 p.m. contest at Laker Turf Stadium.
