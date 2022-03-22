OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s lacrosse team picked up its third straight win on Saturday, cruising past Keuka College 19-4 at Laker Turf Stadium.
Four different players recorded hat tricks for the Lakers, who came out flying with six unanswered goals in the first quarter. Gavin Elston opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game, with Weston Gray finishing a feed from Corey O’Connor to make it 2-0 less than a minute later.
Just 1:04 later, Jason Dongelewic scored his first goal of the season, extending the lead to 3-0. Only 28 seconds after Dongelewic’s goal, Liam Sexton added another off an assist from Ryan Dumont, giving the Lakers a 4-0 lead in the first 4:37 of the game.
With 5:45 left in the first, Jack Delany made it 5-0, and Max Brodman followed with another goal to extend the lead to 6-0 after the first quarter of play.
The goals kept coming in the second quarter, with Elston scoring his second goal in the first minute, making it 7-0. Dongelewic followed up with his second goal, with Gray scoring twice in 58 seconds to extend the Lakers’ lead to 10-0.
Keuka finally got on the scoreboard with 8:22 left in the first half, after Seth Spurgeon finished off a feed from Hayden Coakley. The Lakers were able to get the goal back, plus another, with Ryan Eccles and Gray scoring to make it 12-1 Oswego State heading into halftime.
Will York scored the first goal of the second half for Keuka, making it 12-2 early in the third. Dongelewic completed the hat trick with 11:50 left in the quarter, making it a 13-2 game.
The Wolves finally generated some momentum later in the third, with York andSpurgeon each adding goals for Keuka, cutting the lead to 13-4 with 6:09 left in the quarter. From here, however, Oswego State finished the game with six unanswered goals.
Elston completed his hat trick with 2:23 remaining in the third, while Sexton followed with a natural hat trick, scoring three goals in the span of 3:25 to extend the Lakers’ lead to 17-4. Devon Gerhardt and Matt Bender added the final goals for Oswego State, both assisted by O’Connor, wrapping up a 19-4 win for the Lakers.
Gray and Sexton each had five points (four goals, one assist) for Oswego State. Elston added four points (three goals, one assist), with Dongelewic scoring three goals and O’Connor adding three assists. Brodman, Delany, Eccles, Gerhardt, and Bender also scored goals for the Lakers, with Dumont picking up an assist in the win.
Spurgeon had three points (two goals, one assist) in the loss for Keuka. Will York added two goals, with Coakley and Brandon MacDonell each recording an assist.
Oswego State (4-2) has won three straight games, and will host Utica University on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.