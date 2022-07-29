Oswego State men’s lacrosse names Andrew Daly as head coach

OSWEGO — Andrew Daly has been named the next men’s lacrosse head coach, Assistant Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Wendy McManus announced Wednesday.
“We are excited to welcome Andrew to the Laker family,” said McManus. “His commitment and passion for our student-athletes, coupled with his vision to continue the upward trajectory of our program brings renewed excitement and enthusiasm for the future of men’s lacrosse.”
Daly joins the Laker staff after serving as the head men’s lacrosse coach at Wells College, where he served as the head coach since 2015. Under Daly’s leadership, the Wells men’s lacrosse program received numerous accolades, including 20 All-NEAC players, the institution’s single season wins records, and a nationally ranked offense and defense.
“I want to thank Wendy McManus, the search committee and the entire athletics community at Oswego for this opportunity,” Daly said. “I’m so excited to share this beautiful campus with my family and showcase the great education that Oswego State offers with future Lakers. I cannot wait to get to work with the team and watch these young men grow and reach new heights of success on and off the field.”
Daly’s other experience includes a four-year stint as the Oneonta Red Dragons assistant coach, on top of his four year playing career at Wagner College.
Daly also served as head coach at El Camino High School in Oceanside, California, and as assistant coach at Nottingham High School in Syracuse.
Daly holds a bachelor’s of arts degree in sociology and family studies from Wagner College and earned his master of science degree in 2015 in education and school counseling from SUNY Oneonta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.