Oswego State men’s lacrosse names Andrew Daly as head coach

Oswego State’s Owen Spearing possesses the ball during a game from the 2022 season. Andrew Daly, former Wells College head coach, will serve as next head coach of the Laker men’s lacrosse team.

 Alexis Fragapane photo

OSWEGO — Andrew Daly has been named the next men’s lacrosse head coach, Assistant Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Wendy McManus announced Wednesday. 

“We are excited to welcome Andrew to the Laker family,” said McManus. “His commitment and passion for our student-athletes, coupled with his vision to continue the upward trajectory of our program brings renewed excitement and enthusiasm for the future of men’s lacrosse.”

