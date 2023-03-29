OSWEGO — For the final time this season, the buzzer sounded and signified the end of another historic year for the Oswego State men’s basketball team.
To fully understand the magnitude of the accomplishments of this team, one must look back to the offseason. Following last season’s NCAA Tournament exit in the Sweet 16, the Lakers lost several key players due to graduation. Head coach Jason Leone noted how important players like Brendan Mulson, Christian Simmons and Louis Fedulo were to the team and knew he had his work cut out for him as they looked to fill the gaps their departures left.
Enter Cartier Bowman, Joey Rowback and Josh Thigpen. Bowman spent his sophomore year playing at The College of St. Rose in a more guard-like role, however Leone believed that from what he saw, “he could be an effective forward given his size and athleticism at our level.” Leone’s suspicions were rewarded as Bowman posted impressive numbers, averaging 10 points and seven rebounds per game this season.
Sophomore Joey Rowback transferred in from Fulton-Montgomery Community College. His role, according to Leone, was to add another threat from beyond the arc. The juxtaposition between his efficiency from 3-point land and the ability of players like Jeremiah Sparks, Devin Green and Ahkee Anderson was something that intrigued Leone.
“I thought we were a good perimeter shooting team but not great, and I think Joey took us to another level in being able to stretch a defense,” he said.
Leone noted the freshman Thigpen was a “pleasant surprise.” While he is aware of his ability, Leone said the only reason that he did not play in more games was because “he just hadn’t earned the trust of the coaching staff in terms of his ability to navigate through a scouting report and gameplan. But with his individual gifts, he really is a talented player.”
With the holes filled, it came time to take the court for the first time in the 2022-23 campaign. The Lakers made quick work of their season opener tournament at Eastern Connecticut State University. However, the Lakers split their first four games of the regular season 2-2 as they were defeated by Nazareth College and Brockport State.
With their national ranking falling and the pressure on, Leone said he needed to “have some patience” during this time of the season. He explained how they were still getting their players used to each other and developing their bench as players like Sean Edwards, Kaleb Cook and Cam Chance improved in their roles. Leone said the only thing he was concerned about was the mentality.
“There was a point where we weren’t playing very tough-minded,” he said. “We had to have some conversations and get everyone refocused and realigned with what we wanted to do and our guys needed to find the joy in what they were doing.”
He said how his team needed to figure out how to manage the expectations that were put on them from the beginning of the season and how ultimately it came down to “the amount of accountability they were willing to absorb” which he noted was an impressive amount with how much of a family the team became.
After their two early season losses, the Lakers evidently worked out the cogs and went on an impressive 24-game win streak all the way through to their loss in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.
During the win streak, Oswego State had done something it had not done in nearly six decades: secure back-to-back SUNYAC titles. The last time the Lakers had done this was in 1965.
Leone mentioned that if it weren’t for a “compilation of hard work” cutting down the nets on their home court in successive years would not have been possible. He also said that this was something that he and his coaching staff had been eyeing all along and using as a fuel to their fire.
“In the past 11 seasons that our coaching staff have been here, we keep chopping wood and checking off the boxes of the things you haven’t done and use them as motivational tools,” he said.
It was this and advancing past the NCAA Sweet 16 that motivated them to keep pushing. Leone also praised his team and how they matched his desire to achieve these goals despite having to wait until late in the season to make good on them.
“Our team embraced that and wanted to accomplish those two things, the tricky thing is that you have to wait all the way until February and March to play in those types of games,” he said. “That’s what sometimes gets lost in expectations and goals.”
After their dramatic march into the Sweet 16 this season following a comeback win over John Carroll University, the only thing that stood between the Lakers and achieving their goal of getting into the Elite 8 was the No. 1 team in the country, and the reigning national champions, Randolph-Macon College.
However daunting this looked from an outside perspective, Leone said he believed that this was their best opportunity to break down the barrier that obscured their spot in the history books.
“Based on all the success we have here you start to feel like you get to this point in your season where you sort of meet a brick wall and I just thought from a competitive standpoint this was our best opportunity to get past these points where we’ve been stuck,” Leone said.
Echoing the speech of his colleague and current Division I men’s college basketball icon, Tobin Anderson, who he was the assistant coach for at Clarkson University, Leone said that the more he watched Randolph-Macon, the more he believed his squad could beat them. He said that there was no pressure on them and that this was actually their opportunity to go into enemy territory and apply pressure that had not been there before.
Apply pressure they did as the Lakers stunned the reigning champions 74-63, snapping the Yellow Jackets Division III record for most wins at home in a row and securing their spot in the Elite 8 for the first time in their history.
Again, Leone kept it cool saying how he was not surprised by the victory but rather more score margins throughout the game. In regard to whether or not this was the biggest win in Lakers’ men’s basketball history, he said that he believes this put their program “on the map.”
For Leone and company, Oswego State’s season came to an end in the Elite 8 as it lost by a slim 77-74 margin to University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. However, reflecting back on the season, he can hang his hat on the improvement he saw in his team.
Finally, he remarked how he believes his team was rewarded the way in which they deserved and said how special it is to be able to coach players with not only high talent, but also with high character.
Now, the process starts all over again for Leone and the Lakers. With the only departing player being Green, Oswego State will be returning an impressive bunch, one that Leone already predicts expectations will be high for as they look ahead to the future.
“As a coach, I just want to be able to look at our team from where we were when we first arrived on campus to the point when the last xbuzzer goes off and feel like there’s improvement there,” Leone said. “You want to feel that as a coach you worked hard enough to put your team in the best possible position to be successful … and I saw a lot of personal and collective growth within our team.”
