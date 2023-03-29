Ahkee Anderson vs. UW-Whitewater

Oswego State’s Ahkee Anderson (middle) protects the ball against a couple University of Wisconsin-Whitewater defenders during the Lakers’ loss to the Warhawks during the NCAA Division III Elite 8 in Virginia.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — For the final time this season, the buzzer sounded and signified the end of another historic year for the Oswego State men’s basketball team.

To fully understand the magnitude of the accomplishments of this team, one must look back to the offseason. Following last season’s NCAA Tournament exit in the Sweet 16, the Lakers lost several key players due to graduation. Head coach Jason Leone noted how important players like Brendan Mulson, Christian Simmons and Louis Fedulo were to the team and knew he had his work cut out for him as they looked to fill the gaps their departures left.

