OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team isn’t taking its first regular-season weekend lightly.
The Lakers have two staunch opponents between Hobart College on Friday and Elmira College on Saturday, both teams that defeated Oswego State last season and eventually made the NCAA tournament.
In practices, Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said there’s been a lot of work on “fundamental habits,” after seeing what the Statesmen and Soaring Eagles bring to the table.
“If we’re not going to improve, and they play the way they do, we’ll struggle,” Gosek said. “We’ve got to be better in those areas: protecting pucks along the way, handling pucks under pressure defensively, making good decisions, our body positioning and our stick positioning.”
Friday’s matchup will be at Hobart for the Lakers’ first road game of the season. Hobart topped Oswego State last season 3-1 in the Lakers’ 2021-22 season opener.
Troy Robillard scored the lone goal for Oswego State. Travis Broughman and Jackson Arcan tallied assists. Eric Green, in his first official game for the Lakers, made 20 saves in net.
Oswego State hasn’t beaten the Statesmen since the 2018-19 season, with a 4-2 win at home.
Gosek noted that Hobart head coach Mark Taylor always brings a well-prepared team.
“It’s a great opportunity for us. It’s a hostile environment on the road against a good team — a team that beat us the very first game last year. But, last year is last year,” Gosek said. “We’ll learn from it either way, whether we’re successful or not. The key early on is continuing to play the right way, focusing on discipline and not letting the game get away from us.”
Saturday is also more than just a game against Elmira. The Lakers’ host their annual Teal Night, which promotes ovarian cancer awareness.
Oswego State fell to the Eagles last season in Elmira 5-4 after a comeback attempt from the Lakers was thwarted. Oswego State quickly fell behind 3-0 in the opening period and responded with a three-goal second period.
In a 4-4 game, Elmira’s Nicholas Domitrovic scored the game-winning goal with three minutes left in the game.
Conor Smart (1 goal, 1 assist), Alex DiCarlo (1 goal, 1 assist) and Connor Sleeth (1 assist) all recorded points in the matchup. Richie Parent made six saves on nine shots in the first period before being replaced by Steven Kozikoski.
But Saturday’s off-ice meaning with Teal Night is especially important to Gosek. His wife, Mary Gosek, passed away from ovarian cancer in 2017.
“It’s been five years (since Mary passed) and I think Mary started it a couple years into her fight against ovarian cancer. Each year, it’s becoming a trademark. There’s more and more kids on campus that understand what it is,” Gosek said. “Through both the men’s and women’s teams spreading the word and the T-shirts being handed out, I really do believe in our community here and the college community there is more awareness of what teal stands for and what it means. It’s definitely gone to another level in a good way of raising awareness.”
The Lakers are coming off a win in their second exhibition game Saturday against the Carleton Place Canadians. Oswego State won 6-2.
Both Robillard (2 goals, 1 assist) and AJ Ryan (1 goal, 1 assist) had multi-point nights, while Matt McQuade, Garrett Clegg and Ryan Bunka also scored for the Lakers.
“I thought we had that (attack) mentality a little more in the first (exhibition) game (against Stevenson) than we did in this last game. I thought we were better off the rush (against Carleton Place) but I can’t say it was with speed,” Gosek. “It was just a slow, developing (rush). And against better teams at our level, those situations aren’t going to be there. When you get an opportunity, you have to take it — not look to make another play.”
But, as Gosek said after the game against Carleton Place, the “practice games are over.”
“We’ve had two weeks of practice. Two weeks of seeing what we have with the new guys, evaluating what we have with the new guys. The returners, (we’ve seen) who’s improved and who’s upped their game, along with the goaltending,” Gosek said.
“We have a pretty good understanding of where we’re at, especially with the returners and the new guys that have showed us something as far as what they can do, or what we feel they’re capable of, and how much we’re willing to put on their plate at this point in the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.