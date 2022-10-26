Drake Semrad vs. Carleton Place

Oswego State’s Drake Semrad skates into the offensive zone while trying to get around the Carleton Place defense on Saturday during the Lakers’ second exhibition game. Oswego State travels to Hobart College Friday and hosts Elmira College Saturday. 

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team isn’t taking its first regular-season weekend lightly.

The Lakers have two staunch opponents between Hobart College on Friday and Elmira College on Saturday, both teams that defeated Oswego State last season and eventually made the NCAA tournament.

