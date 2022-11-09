OSWEGO — Head coach Ed Gosek is already starting to notice chemistry with the Oswego State men’s hockey team this year.
Last season, Gosek said it took until after Thanksgiving for the team to start to “get some semblance of chemistry.” Most teams in Division III hockey were in a similar boat. The Lakers had 21 new players they were trying to manage, compared to just seven newcomers this year.
Plus, a surplus of senior leadership and upperclassmen have allowed the team’s “basic systems” to get better quicker, Gosek said.
“The new guys, some are still learning. Some of the returners still have brain fades here or there. But for the most part, we haven’t had any major breakdowns that have hurt us,” he said. “We’re far from a polished, well-oiled machine. We’re still a work in progress with many things, but we’re certainly further along than we were last year at this time.”
The coaching staff has also learned more about the new players and “what role they can fill” on the team. But Gosek has also seen some improvements in returning players, such as Shane Bull.
Bull was named the SUNY Athletic Conference Player of the Week after posting four points last weekend with a goal against Plattsburgh State, and two goals and an assist against SUNY Potsdam. He’s now tied for the team lead in points (6).
Another bright spot was freshman goaltender Cal Schell, who was the SUNYAC Goaltender of the Week. He made 28 saves, allowing one goal against the Cardinals for his first collegiate start and win.
He made nine saves against Potsdam before being pulled due to dehydration after the first period. He still was credited with the win.
“The six defensemen, we’ve been able to juggle them along with Shane Bull, who’s shown he can play (at defense) if we have somebody go down or someone’s not playing well,” Gosek said. “We liked the way that Cal played. We’ll see if he can put it back-to-back. … We’ve learned a lot in the six games that we’ve played.”
Oswego State (3-1, 2-0 SUNYAC), ranked No. 9 in Division III hockey in the USCHO.com poll, travels to SUNY Cortland on Friday.
The Red Dragons are coached by former Laker assistant coach Joe Cardarelli, who was with the team from 2003-06.
Cortland (2-1-1, 1-1-0 SUNYAC) is coming off a split weekend after topping Potsdam 7-1 Friday before falling to Plattsburgh 7-2 Saturday.
Trevor Veneklase (4 goals, 2 assists), Sutter Donegan (2 goals, 4 assists) and Johnny Facchini (1 goal, 5 assists) lead the Red Dragons with six points apiece.
All-American goaltender Luca Durante has played and started in all four games, posting a .909 save percentage and a 3.19 goals-against average.
“At no point this year do we want to dwell on who we’re playing. … We respect Cortland,” Gosek said. “We know they can play hard. They certainly can’t be pleased with the way the Plattsburgh score turned out.”
On the road last year, Oswego State pulled out a 5-3 win against Cortland. The teams traded goals in the first and second periods before Travis Broughman scored his second and third goals of the game in the third period.
Tommy Cahill and Garrett Clegg also scored for the Lakers, while Alex DiCarlo (2), Connor Sleeth (2), Quinn Warmuth, and Cahill recorded assists.
Oswego State swept all three games against Cortland last season, including the SUNYAC semifinal matchup.
“For us, I don’t know if we’ve ever had an easy game in Cortland. It’s always like pulling teeth down there, for whatever reason,” Gosek said. “We just have to prepare the best we can.”
The Lakers are coming off the two-game weekend sweep of Plattsburgh and Potsdam during the team’s annual Whiteout Weekend. Oswego State beat Plattsburgh 5-1 before taking the Potsdam game 5-2.
Oswego State went up 4-0 over the Cardinals on goals by Matt McQuade, Thomas Rocco, Bull and Ryan Dickinson before Plattsburgh’s Jack Ring got a rebound goal at 15:32 of the third period. Rocco scored his second of the night with eight seconds left on an empty-net goal.
Against Potsdam, the Lakers had a déjà vu moment, going up 4-0 with a three-goal first period. Garrett McArthur and Drew Rose scored in the second period to keep things interesting, before Ryan Bunka scored with a shot from the blue line that got through a lot of traffic at 10:49 of the third period to round out the scoring.
“Our goal is four goals for and two goals against. We had the Hobart game (with five goals allowed). Other than that, we’ve held our opponents to where we want,” Gosek said. “We feel that we can score three goals to win a game. Giving up two (goals) the way the game’s played is realistic.”
In the early stages of this season, Gosek said he’s enjoyed watching the personalities of all his players mix. Compared to previous seasons, he added, “there’s definitely a difference in preparation, professionalism and in ownership” with the large group of upperclassmen on the roster.
Plus, Gosek said the team doesn’t get too far ahead of itself.
“There’s none of that ‘end of the year’ talk. We’re just getting started,” Gosek said. “You need a mixture of personalities, not 21 robots that are all the same. … They feel strongly that if we continue to work together and develop, that we can be a team in the mix at the end of the year.”
