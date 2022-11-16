Trent Grimshaw vs. Cortland

Oswego State’s Trent Grimshaw, right, tries to get around the Cortland defense in last Friday’s game against the Red Dragons. The Lakers won the game, 5-4.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team lives by the “three Ps” — prepare, play and perform.

Even though the No. 9 Lakers are traveling to No. 3 SUNY Geneseo on Friday, followed by a Saturday matchup against Brockport State, nothing changes in terms of preparation, head coach Ed Gosek said.

