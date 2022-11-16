OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team lives by the “three Ps” — prepare, play and perform.
Even though the No. 9 Lakers are traveling to No. 3 SUNY Geneseo on Friday, followed by a Saturday matchup against Brockport State, nothing changes in terms of preparation, head coach Ed Gosek said.
Practices this week have been focused on the basics, especially transition-type plays and getting out of the defensive zone with speed, Gosek said.
“If you look at the last three games, our opponents’ best chances came from self-inflicted turnovers, or just poor puck management trying to stickhandle through guys,” Gosek said. “There’s a time to carry in (the puck) and be creative, and there’s a time that you have to take what they give you. Lately, it’s just been guys not taking what they’re given.”
There has also been mental preparation. Gosek noted in the past three games for Oswego State — league games against Plattsburgh State and SUNY Potsdam, and most recently SUNY Cortland on Friday — there wasn’t a lack of physical energy.
In the games against Potsdam and Cortland, the Lakers “had a comfortable lead and then (they) took our foot off the gas mentally, and didn’t put in the same effort (they) did to start the game,” Gosek said.
And that’s been a major point of discussion between the coaching staff and players after this “five-game segment,” he added. Those discussions aren’t to be confused with the video sessions that coaches do with players after each weekend.
“Sometimes when you’re tired, though, you make more mistakes mentally. It’s why we’ve been having individual meetings to discuss. We’re trying to go through every guy before this weekend’s games,” Gosek said. “These (conversations) are just more about, ‘How are you playing? What do you need to work on? What do you need to improve on? What are we pleased with?’”
Geneseo (4-1-1, 2-0-1 SUNYAC) comes into Friday’s matchup after tying with Plattsburgh 2-2 on Saturday. Peter Morgan (3 goals, 6 assists) leads the Knights with nine points in six games. Domenic Garozzo (4 goals, 2 assists), Justin Cmunt (3 goals, 2 assists), Cooper Fenterstock (1 goal, 4 assists) and Dakota Zarudny (1 goal, 4 assists) aren’t far behind.
Goaltender Matt Petizian has started five games, posting a 0.99 goals-against average and a .962 save percentage. He also posted a shutout against Neumann College on Oct. 28.
The Knights have won the last seven matchups against the Lakers, most recently a 6-1 win in the SUNYAC championship game on March 5. Oswego State last beat Geneseo on Feb. 9, 2018, at home. No current Laker has beaten the Knights, but there was a 4-4 tie on Feb. 9, 2019.
That latter game was Ryan Bunka’s freshman year, but he didn’t play in the game.
“We don’t talk about it. … I don’t even think Bunka talks about it. The guys don’t really think about that. It’s not about who’s beaten who,” Gosek said. “Look at our games with Hobart. The all-time series is 35 wins and eight losses. Four of the eight (losses) have been recently, and they’re No. 1 in the country.”
Gosek still doesn’t know if he’d describe the Oswego State-Geneseo matchup as a “rivalry,” like he would with Oswego State-Plattsburgh, even though the Knights have won the last four SUNYAC championships — the last three came with beating the Lakers in the final.
“Do they look at it as a rivalry? I don’t know. I never really see anything where it would suggest it’s a rivalry as much as they’ve won the league the last four years. They’ve been ranked in the top three or four in the country the past couple years,” Gosek said. “It’s just an important game on the schedule because they’re half a point behind us (in the league). They tied Plattsburgh. It’s an awful long season, but all this stuff at the end of the year adds up.”
When Brockport (3-2, 2-1 SUNYAC) comes to town Saturday, the Golden Eagles will have just come off a game against SUNY Cortland. Brockport most recently defeated SUNY Potsdam 4-2 this past Saturday.
“We’re not preparing for Geneseo and Brockport any differently than we would this past week with Cortland, or the week before with Plattsburgh and Potsdam. Same scouting report, same preparation, same amount of time spent on our opponent, no matter who it is,” Gosek said. “How do we prepare for Geneseo? How did we play against Geneseo? How did we perform against Geneseo? It’s really the basis of everything we do.”
LAST TIME OUT
Oswego State (4-1, 3-1 SUNYAC) had a one-game weekend against league foe Cortland Friday, winning 5-4 to run its win streak to four.
The Lakers were up 5-1 thanks to a four-goal second period over the Red Dragons, but three goals — including one with 17.4 seconds left in the game — gave Cortland some confidence and gave Oswego State a run for its money.
Tommy Cahill (2 goals, 1 assist) and Alex DiCarlo (1 goal, 1 assist) recorded multi-point nights.
Thomas Rocco and Jackson Arcan rounded out the scoring.
“I thought (Daniel Colabufo, Trent Grimshaw and Cahill) played well. They weren’t dominant, but Friday night, they created the most grade-A chances offensively. (Connor) Sleeth, (Matt) McQuade and Rocco were right there with them,” Gosek said.
Cal Schell made 23 saves on 27 shots. Gosek didn’t indicate who would get the start on Friday between Schell, Richie Parent or Eric Green.
“Cal’s maturity, the way in which he handled (Cortland), he knew he didn’t have his A-game. I don’t want to say he was apologetic, but he took the hit, he took the blame for the scoring being as close as it was,” Gosek said. “We’ll see how the rest of practice goes this week before we make a decision. But we certainly haven’t lost faith in Cal. And we really haven’t lost faith or confidence in Green or Richie.”
