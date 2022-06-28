Oswego State men’s hockey schedule released: Whiteout Weekend Nov. 4-5

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team released its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Monday, with 25 regular-season games on the slate for the Lakers.
Oswego State will host two exhibition games at the Deborah F. Stanley Ice Arena in October, vs. Stevenson University on Oct. 15, and vs. the Carleton Place Canadiens (CCHL) on Oct. 22.
The team opens the regular season on the road at Hobart College Oct. 28, hosting Elmira College on Oct. 29 in the Lakers’ home opener. Whiteout Weekend will take place on Nov. 4-5, with Oswego State hosting Plattsburgh State on Nov. 4 and SUNY Potsdam on Nov. 5.
The Lakers’ first matchup with three-time defending SUNYAC champions SUNY Geneseo will be on the road Nov. 18. The team will also play at Utica University on Dec. 3.
Oswego State will play in three in-season tournaments this season. The Lakers are hosting the Oswego State Hockey Classic from Dec. 30-31, and are set to play Saint Anselm College in the opening game. Adrian College, the defending DIII national champions, and Williams College will also compete in the tournament.
Prior to that, however, the Lakers will travel to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, for a tournament hosted by Wilkes University, according to the Oswego State Athletics website. Other participating teams are Skidmore College and Rivier University.
Whiteout Weekend will also be just one of three regular-season meetings between the Lakers and Plattsburgh, as Oswego State will play in the Plattsburgh Tournament from Jan. 6-7. The second SUNYAC meeting between the teams is scheduled for Jan. 20.
The regular season for the Lakers comes to a close with SUNYAC contests at home against Buffalo State and SUNY Fredonia on Feb. 17 and 18, respectively. The SUNYAC Tournament is scheduled to begin with the first round on Feb. 22, with the championship game scheduled for March 4.
See the full schedule below, via the Oswego State Athletics website:
OCT. 15: vs. Stevenson University (3 p.m.) (EXHIBITION)
OCT. 22: vs. Carleton Place Canadiens (7 p.m.) (EXHIBITION)
OCT. 28: @ Hobart College (7 p.m.)
OCT. 29: vs. Elmira College (7 p.m.)
NOV. 4: vs. Plattsburgh State (7 p.m.)
NOV. 5: vs. SUNY Potsdam (7 p.m.)
NOV. 11: @ SUNY Cortland (7 p.m.)
NOV. 18: @ SUNY Geneseo (7 p.m.)
NOV. 19: vs SUNY Brockport (7 p.m.)
NOV. 26: @ Wilkes University (TBD)
NOV. 27: vs. Skidmore College/Rivier University (TBD)
DEC. 2: vs. Morrisville State (7 p.m.)
DEC. 3: @ Utica University (7 p.m.)
DEC. 9: @ Buffalo State (7 p.m.)
DEC. 10: @ SUNY Fredonia (7 p.m.)
DEC. 30: vs. Saint Anselm College (7 p.m.)
DEC. 31: vs. Adrian College/Williams College (TBD)
JAN. 6: PLATTSBURGH TOURNAMENT (TBD)
JAN. 7: PLATTSBURGH TOURNAMENT (TBD)
JAN. 20: @ Plattsburgh State (7 p.m.)
JAN. 21: @ SUNY Potsdam (7 p.m.)
JAN. 27: vs. SUNY Cortland (7 p.m.)
FEB. 3: vs. SUNY Geneseo (7 p.m.)
FEB. 4: @ SUNY Brockport (7 p.m.)
FEB. 8: @ Morrisville State (7 p.m.)
FEB. 17: vs. Buffalo State (7 p.m.)
FEB. 18: vs. SUNY Fredonia (7 p.m.)
FEB. 22: SUNYAC TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND
FEB. 25: SUNYAC TOURNAMENT SEMI-FINALS
MAR. 4: SUNYAC CHAMPIONSHIP
