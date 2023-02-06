OSWEGO — In its penultimate home game of the season, the Oswego State men’s basketball team defeated SUNY Oneonta, 58-51 on Saturday.
It was a slow start for the Lakers as their offense struggled with several missed opportunities in the opening minutes. In one case, the Lakers had three chances following two big offensive rebounds but came away with no points to show for it. In the mix early on was Cam Chance, who brought the Oswego State bench to life with his high intensity plays.
The Lakers got moving and put together a 10-2 scoring run before the offense once again slowed. Luckily for Oswego State, its defense was up to par as the Lakers held Oneonta’s offense to an even slower start.
The Red Dragons wouldn’t reach double digits until just about 12 minutes into the game. However, a sudden change of momentum saw Oneonta go on an 11-2 run, which tightened the score back up at 27-21 in favor of Oswego State.
The Lakers had the last word in the half as Devin Green hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The clutch bucket gave Oswego State a 30-21 lead going into halftime.
In the first half the Lakers shot a low 32.4% from the field seeing only 12 of their shots fall. The Red Dragons struggled heavily as well as they shot an even 25%.
One bright spot from the Red Dragons was junior guard Williams. While he only recorded seven points, he secured several offensive rebounds and was a spark of energy for Oneonta off the bench. The only player to outscore him in the half was Laker guard Jeremiah Sparks, who had nine crucial points.
The second half was just as much of a nail-biter as the first with both sides trading buckets and the lead waxing and waning for the Lakers. No individual player stood out for Oswego State in this half with scoring more coming by committee.
For most of the half the Lakers kept their distance by about 10 points. Every time Oneonta put a dent in the gap, Oswego State built it right back. However, a late defensive slip allowed the Red Dragons to go on a 6-0 run. With Oswego State’s lead down to five, Oneonta mounted a quick offensive push that would have put the score within one possession if it weren’t for a big-time block courtesy of Sparks.
Four free throws by the Lakers put the game on ice. By a slim margin of 58-51, Oswego State pushed its win streak to 16 games.
Oswego State head coach Jason Leone was upbeat following the tight win as he stressed the importance of his team’s ability to win games while in close quarters with their opponents.
“It was a hard-fought win but a necessary win for us because I needed to see that we can win a game when the ball wasn’t going in the basket,” Leone said. “It’s really hard to win a game when you shoot 32%. … And thankfully we were locked in defensively.”
Sparks led the Lakers with 15 points, closely followed by Ahkee Anderson, who hit 12 points. Devin Green added 10 points.
Kaleb Cook tacked on seven points. Cam Chance recorded six points. Jamal Achille scored five points. Joey Rowback rounded out Oswego State’s scoring with three points.
The Lakers (20-2, 14-1 SUNYAC) take on SUNY Cortland at home for what will be their final home game of the regular season on Saturday with a 4 p.m. tip-off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.