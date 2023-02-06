Devin Green vs. Oneonta

Oswego State’s Devin Green (left) tries to get over SUNY Oneonta’s Michael Ortale for a layup during the Lakers’ 58-51 win over the Red Dragons on Saturday.

 Spencer Bates photo

OSWEGO — In its penultimate home game of the season, the Oswego State men’s basketball team defeated SUNY Oneonta, 58-51 on Saturday.

It was a slow start for the Lakers as their offense struggled with several missed opportunities in the opening minutes. In one case, the Lakers had three chances following two big offensive rebounds but came away with no points to show for it. In the mix early on was Cam Chance, who brought the Oswego State bench to life with his high intensity plays.

Recommended for you