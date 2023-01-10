Joey Rowback vs. SUNY Geneseo

Oswego State’s Joey Rowback (left) releases a 3-pointer during the Lakers’ 86-63 victory over SUNY Geneseo on Saturday. Rowback had eight 3-pointers, tying the program’s record for 3-pointers made in a single game.

 Photo provided by Jarrad Wakefield

OSWEGO — With three and a half minutes left in the game, Oswego State’s sophomore guard Joey Rowback received the ball beyond the 3-point arc. 

Effortlessly, he lined up his shot, one in which got his entire bench on their feet. As the ball soared through the air and eventually found the bottom of the net, Rowback had tied Oswego State’s record for the most 3-pointers in a single game with his eighth of the night.

