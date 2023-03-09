Jeremiah Sparks vs. Marymount

Oswego State’s Jeremiah Sparks races down the court during the Lakers’ first-round game of the NCAA tournament against Marymount University (VA) last Friday. The Lakers take on Randolph-Macon College on Friday.

 Lexi Fragapane photo

ASHLAND, Va. — The stage is set for the Oswego State men’s basketball team as it prepares to face off against No. 1 Randolph-Macon College in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Championship on Friday.

For the Lakers, who are in their second Sweet 16 in as many years, it is their first-ever matchup against the reigning Div. III national champions. To put into perspective the dominance of the Yellow Jackets, over the previous five seasons they have amassed an overall record of 120-12. Randolph-Macon also currently holds the NCAA Div. III record for consecutive wins at home, sitting at 64 after its victory over the University of Scranton in the round of 32 on March 4.

