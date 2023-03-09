Oswego State’s Jeremiah Sparks races down the court during the Lakers’ first-round game of the NCAA tournament against Marymount University (VA) last Friday. The Lakers take on Randolph-Macon College on Friday.
ASHLAND, Va. — The stage is set for the Oswego State men’s basketball team as it prepares to face off against No. 1 Randolph-Macon College in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Championship on Friday.
For the Lakers, who are in their second Sweet 16 in as many years, it is their first-ever matchup against the reigning Div. III national champions. To put into perspective the dominance of the Yellow Jackets, over the previous five seasons they have amassed an overall record of 120-12. Randolph-Macon also currently holds the NCAA Div. III record for consecutive wins at home, sitting at 64 after its victory over the University of Scranton in the round of 32 on March 4.
The strength and ability of the Yellow Jackets is well known by Oswego State head coach Jason Leone and is something he is not afraid to admit. However, he stresses that his team must not bend the knee to their opponents.
“(Randolph-Macon is) going to catch your attention based on what they’ve accomplished in their program, especially in the last three years,” Leone said. “But I think you have to be careful because you respect every opponent, but you can’t go in with a mindset that you’re just going to genuflect in their presence. It’s important for our guys to respect Randolph-Macon and everything they do. But also, they have to believe in the success that we have had the last two years.”
Between this season and last, Oswego State has recorded an overall record of 54-5 itself. Leone pointed to his team’s game last season in the Sweet 16 against Marietta College where they pushed the then-No. 2 team in the country to the very end despite being away from home and a lower nationally-ranked team.
The Lakers don’t sit far off the Yellow Jackets in the national rankings this season, sitting only five spots behind them at No. 6.
Leone also said that while the team’s mindset is important going into the game, once it tips off, it becomes all about executing the things they’ve been doing all season.
“I think there’s a part of it that’s mental, but you still have to go out and play, you have to execute,” Leone said. “We have to rebound the ball, we have to defend, we have to make sure that we’re fundamentally sound so we get great shots but that’s not what we’re saying just going into the Randolph-Macon game. That’s what we say going into every game.”
With the tip-off between Oswego State and Randolph-Macon slated for Friday at 7 p.m. in the Yellow Jacket’s Crenshaw Gym, Leone did have one final thought ahead of the powerhouse matchup.
