ENDWELL — The Oswego State baseball team picked up right where it left off over the weekend, earning a three-game sweep over SUNY New Paltz to open SUNYAC play.
The Lakers swept a Saturday doubleheader with a 16-6 win in Game 1 and a 2-0 win in Game 2, then completed the sweep with a 14-3 win on Sunday.
In the first game of the weekend, Oswego State fell behind early before a big offensive burst gave them the lead for good.
A two-run double for Michael Boccarossa in the top of the first gave the Hawks an early 2-0 lead, but the Lakers broke things open in the third inning.
An RBI double from Paul Tammaro scored Greg Carullo, getting the Lakers on the board, and Tammaro eventually scored on an error by New Paltz pitcher Billy Moeller to tie the game. After a pair of walks and a single, Julian Drew unloaded the bases with a grand slam, giving the Lakers a 6-2 lead.
Drew cleared the bases again in the fourth, hitting a three-run double to extend the lead to 9-2. A two-run home run from Ryan Enos pushed the Lakers’ advantage to 11-2 in the fifth, and C.J. McCarthy drove in two more with a sixth-inning single.
Tishawn Featherstone hit his first home run as a Laker in the seventh, a two-run shot, and Frank Levanti doubled in another run to give Oswego State a 16-2 lead.
A fielder’s choice, a wild pitch, and a passed ball helped New Paltz plate four runs in the eighth, but the Hawks were unable to generate any other offense, with the Lakers sealing a 16-6 win in the first game of the day.
Drew finished 3-4 in the first game, with a home run and seven RBIs. McCarthy was also 3-4, driving in two runs, while Enos went 2-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Featherstone drove in two with a home run, while Tammaro and Lukas Olsson each added three hits for the Lakers.
Anthony Van Fossen earned the win for Oswego State, allowing two runs across seven innings of work. He struck out seven batters and walked three. Jake Danyluk allowed a pair of earned runs in the eighth, and Evan Dempsey threw a scoreless ninth to earn the save.
In stark contrast from the first game, the latter contest was a pitchers’ duel throughout, with the Lakers earning a 2-0 win in the seven-inning contest.
Oswego State took an early lead in the first, with Olsson driving home Tammaro with an RBI single. Kieran Finnegan settled into a groove on the mound for the Lakers, and Olsson made it a 2-0 game with an RBI double in the fifth, scoring Kyle Lauria.
Finnegan allowed a leadoff single in the sixth, but worked three straight groundouts to end the inning. A pair of strikeouts and a flyout in the seventh gave the Lakers a 2-0 victory in the second game of the doubleheader.
Olsson went 2-3, driving in both runs for Oswego State. Lauria and Ryan Weiss added base hits for the Lakers. Finnegan tossed a complete-game shutout (albeit a shortened, seven-inning shutout due to doubleheader rules), striking out seven against just one walk and three hits, all of which were singles.
Oswego State kept the momentum rolling into Sunday, scoring early and often en route to a 14-3 win.
Olsson plated a pair with a double in the first, giving the Lakers an early 2-0 lead. Colin Williams hit into a double play that scored Levine in the second, and a two-run triple from Lauria extended the lead to 5-0. Olsson drove in his third run of the game with a single, scoring Lauria and giving Oswego State a 6-0 lead after two innings.
New Paltz got on the board in the third, with Matt Laurelli scoring on an error from Levine. The Lakers limited the damage, however, and a fielder’s choice from Williams quickly got the run back in the bottom half of the inning.
A three-run homer from McCarthy pushed the Lakers’ lead to 10-1 in the fifth, with Lauria singling to drive home two more runs later in the frame. A solo shot from Sam Allen gave Oswego State a 13-1 lead in the sixth.
The Hawks got a run back on an RBI double from Jesse Keshner in the seventh, and an RBI groundout from Leo Alvarez in the eighth, but were unable to generate any further offense.
Greg Carullo singled home another run for the Lakers in the bottom of the eighth, and Devin Campbell worked around a leadoff single to toss a scoreless ninth and seal a 14-3 win and a weekend sweep for Oswego State.
The Lakers had 18 hits as a team in Sunday’s win, with seven different players recording at least two hits. McCarthy went 3-3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Lauria went 2-3 with a triple and four RBIs. Olsson had a pair of hits, driving in three runs, with Tammaro, Levine, and Schinto all recording two hits apiece.
Sam Allen hit a solo home run, Greg Carullo had an RBI single, and Colin Williams had an RBI in the win.
Jacob Sanders picked up the win on the mound for Oswego State, allowing one unearned run across five innings of work. Alek Conrad tossed a scoreless inning of relief, with Ben Wilcox and Jared Kwicinski each allowing a run in their one-inning appearances. Campbell threw a scoreless ninth for the Lakers.
Oswego State (13-3, 3-0 SUNYAC) has won four consecutive games, and will hit the road to face off against St. John Fisher College on Wednesday.
