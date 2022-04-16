OSWEGO — The University of Rochester baseball team scored three runs in the top of the first, and held on through a rain-soaked evening for a 4-3 win over Oswego State in a rain-shortened game on Wednesday.
Yellowjacket junior Aaron Whitley led off the game with a solo home run, giving Rochester a quick 1-0 lead. After a double, a hit batter, and a walk loaded the bases with one out, a two-run single off the bat of Brian McKinsey extended the lead to 3-0.
The Lakers got a run back in the second, stringing some hits together. C.J. McCarthy led off the inning with a single, stole second base, and moved up to third on a single from Jacob Levine. A base hit by Julian Drew scored McCarthy to cut the Rochester lead to 3-1.
Yellowjacket pitcher Magnus Sivertson worked out of further damage, however, getting Connor Williams to ground into an inning-ending double play.
Pitching for both sides settled in, with Sam Dertinger throwing four scoreless innings after the three-run first. In the sixth, Rochester extended the lead to 4-1 after Whitley reached on an error, allowing McKinsey to score from third.
The Lakers still had life, however, plating a pair of runs in the seventh. Tishawn Featherstone reached on an error with two outs, with Paul Tammaro following up with a double. Ryan Enos singled to bring home both runners, cutting the Yellowjacket lead to one.
The next batter, Kyle Lauria, doubled into left field, moving Enos to third, still with two outs. But Rochester reliever Spencer Rojahn got Lukas Olsson to ground out to third base, stranding the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base.
Rochester loaded the bases in the eighth after a double and two hit batters, but Connor Van Dreason entered and got Colby Cruser to fly out, leaving the bases loaded.
Still trailing by one, McCarthy worked a leadoff walk in the bottom half of the inning. Pitcher Jake Larson struck out Ryan Weiss for the first out, getting Blake Van Dreason to pop up for the second out. Another walk, this one to Drew, put two runners on with two outs, but Larson forced a popup from Greg Carullo to end the inning.
After the eighth inning, the game entered its second rain delay of the evening. This one would prove to be permanent, however, and the game was called after eight full innings, giving Rochester a 4-3 win.
Enos was 2-3 with two RBIs for the Lakers, while Tammaro went 1-4 with a double. Lauria went 1-3 with a double, while Drew went 1-3 with an RBI. McCarthy and Levine both added base hits in the loss.
Dertinger, the Lakers’ starter, allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings of work. He surrendered five hits, striking out four and walking two. Evan Dempsey threw two scoreless innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts, while Devin Campbell threw a scoreless two-thirds of an inning. Connor Van Dreason recorded the final out of the eighth for Oswego State.
McKinsey was 3-4 with two RBIs for Rochester. Whitley went 1-3 with the solo home run, while Jacob Matzat and Robert Constantine adding base hits.
It was a bullpen day for Rochester, with seven different pitchers combining to throw eight innings for the Yellowjackets. Trevor Van Allen threw a scoreless first, Magnus Sivertson surrendered Drew’s RBI single in the second, and Dillon Bevan threw a scoreless third inning.
Mark Aaronson, the only UR pitcher to return to the mound for a second inning, struck out three batters in two full innings across the fourth and fifth. Sammy Rosenfield worked around a pair of walks for a scoreless sixth, while Rojahn allowed Enos’ two-run single in the seventh before Larson tossed a scoreless eighth inning to end the game.
Oswego State (16-6) is currently in the midst of a weekend series with SUNY Oneonta, playing a doubleheader Friday and the final game of the series today. The Lakers entered the weekend with a 5-0 record in SUNYAC play.
