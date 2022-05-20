AMBLER, Pa. — The Oswego State baseball team opened its NCAA Division III Tournament run in grand fashion on Friday, with home runs from Ryan Enos, Paul Tammaro, and Ryan Weiss powering the Lakers to an 8-2 win over Elizabethtown College.
The Blue Jays were able to strike first in the opening inning, with Tyler McGonigle drawing a walk, advancing on a groundout and flyout, then scoring on a wild pitch from Lakers starter Jacob Sanders.
Oswego State responded quickly, however. Tammaro led off the bottom of the inning with a double to left, and the next batter, Enos, sent a two-run homer over the left-field fence to give the Lakers a 2-1 lead.
The lead was extended in the bottom of the second, with Paul Tammaro following C.J. McCarthy's two-out walk with a home run to left, giving the Lakers a 4-1 advantage.
Elizabethtown got a run back in the third, with Joey Thomas reaching after being hit by a pitch and eventually scoring on a wild pitch.
But the Lakers were able to extend the lead in the fourth, with an RBI single by Tammaro scoring Julian Drew and a two-run double by Lukas Olsson extending the Oswego State lead to 7-2.
Ryan Weiss added another run in the seventh, hitting a solo home run to left and bringing the game to an 8-2 final score.
Thomas Pecchia earned the win in relief, throwing the final seven innings without allowing a run. He struck out five batters and walked two. Sanders surrendered two runs in two innings.
Tammaro was 3-5 with a home run, a double, and three RBIs in the victory. Enos went 2-3 with a home run and two RBIs, while Olsson was 2-5 with a double and two runs driven in.
Weiss was 2-4 with a solo homer, and Julian Drew added two hits. Jacob Levine, Blake Van Dreason, and McCarthy all added hits in the win.
Oswego State (30-10) will face Arcadia University (38-7) at noon on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the regional championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.