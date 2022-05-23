AMBLER, Pa. — The Oswego State baseball team battled through the loser’s bracket and through several delays during the NCAA Division III baseball Glenside Regional, winning two straight games against host Arcadia University to clinch a spot in Super Regionals.
The Lakers beat Elizabethtown College 8-2 in the opening game of the tournament, but fell 10-7 to Arcadia in the following round. Oswego State fell to the loser’s bracket, where they beat Husson University 12-10 in an elimination game.
The win over Husson put the Lakers in the regional championship, with the team needing to win two straight games against Arcadia to advance.
The first game of the regional championship began at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, with the Knights striking first in the opening inning. A sacrifice fly by Justin Massielo scored Alex Madera, giving Arcadia a 1-0 lead.
The Lakers quickly responded, however, as Ryan Weiss led off the top of the second inning with a solo home run, tying the game. Oswego State took the lead in the fourth after an RBI single by Jacob Levine, with a fifth-inning single by Kyle Lauria extending the lead to 3-1. That was followed by a two-run single from Julian Drew, giving the Lakers a 5-1 lead.
The Knights responded in the bottom half of the inning, with RBI singles by Madera and Massielo cutting the lead in half entering the sixth.
Oswego State, however, blew the game wide open in the eighth, scoring six runs. Ryan Enos cleared the bases with a three-run double, and a two-run single by Drew put the Lakers up 10-3. A run-scoring single by C.J. McCarthy pushed the lead to eight by the end of the frame.
Arcadia got a run back on an RBI groundout by Matt Donchez in the ninth, but Lakers’ pitcher Alek Conrad had no issue finishing the inning and sealing an 11-4 win, forcing a winner-take-all Game Two.
Drew was 2-3 with four RBIs in the first game for the Lakers, while Paul Tammaro went 3-6. Enos was 1-4 with three RBIs, while Weiss went 1-4 with a home run and Lauria went 1-4 with an RBI. McCarthy was 2-3 with an RBI, while Levine added an RBI single. Frank Levanti also recorded a base hit for the Lakers.
Sean Dertinger started the first game for Oswego State, allowing one run in two innings. Jacob Sanders picked up the win, allowing two runs in 3.1 innings, while Conrad earned the save, tossing the final 3.2 frames with one run allowed.
After a victory in game one, the Lakers had the momentum, and utilized it early in the second game, which began just after the conclusion of the Lakers’ initial win.
Enos reached on a one-out single in the first, with Lukas Olsson reaching after being hit by a pitch the next at-bat. Kyle Lauria stepped up and singled to center field, scoring Enos to give Oswego State a 1-0 lead.
The next batter, Weiss, cranked his second home run of the day, a three-run shot to left, giving the Lakers a 4-0 lead in just the first inning.
The Knights got a run back in the third after a sac fly by Massielo, but were unable to crack Lakers’ starting pitcher Thomas Pecchia. But the Oswego State starter had to come out of the game after weather and darkness forced a pause in competition.
The game was suspended in the top of the fifth inning on Sunday, and resumed at 11:00 a.m. Monday. The Lakers sent Anthony Van Fossen to the mound, and the senior pitcher buckled down to help Oswego State clinch a spot in super regionals.
Van Fossen threw the final five innings without allowing a hit, striking out a pair and walking one. While the Laker bats were also shut down by Knights’ pitcher Carson Denham, the three-run advantage was enough, with Van Fossen forcing Hunter Curley to pop up to end the game and seal a 4-1 win for Oswego State.
Weiss was 2-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the second game, while Lauria was 2-4 with an RBI. Olsson was 2-3 and Drew went 2-4, while Enos and McCarthy each added base hits. Pecchia threw four innings, allowing one run, while Van Fossen earned the win after throwing five scorless frames to end the game.
Oswego State (33-11) will play Marietta College (41-5) in the Super Regional beginning Friday. The Super Regionals are a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the Division III College World Series from June 3 to 8 in Cepar Rapids, Iowa.
