Laker Rakers

Student-athletes from Oswego State bag up some leaves during the Lakers’ annual leaf-raking event every fall for senior citizens in the Oswego community.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Oswego State was recognized as the top NCAA Division III Athletics Department in Community Service efforts for the fall semester. The NCAA Team Works Community Service Competition award recognizes student-athletes’ service to their respective communities through divisional competitions. 

In the entirety of Division III Athletics, teams have donated 10,841 community service hours. 

