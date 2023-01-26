OSWEGO — Oswego State was recognized as the top NCAA Division III Athletics Department in Community Service efforts for the fall semester. The NCAA Team Works Community Service Competition award recognizes student-athletes’ service to their respective communities through divisional competitions.
In the entirety of Division III Athletics, teams have donated 10,841 community service hours.
Out of these hours, the Lakers had the biggest community impact with nearly 2,400 hours committed to the community.
The biggest community service event for the Lakers over the fall was the annual leaf-raking event.
Oswego’s Student Athletes committed their time to the community by raking leaves for community members for senior citizens throughout three days.
More than 400 Lakers spent more than 1,000 combined hours raking leaves during that three-day stretch.
“We believe that engaging in the community portrays a prime example of the culture at SUNY Oswego,” said women’s hockey captain Taylor Hudon in a press release from the NCAA. “Participating in local community involvement benefits our team dynamic by allowing us to give back to our gracious fan base. We prioritize the stage that we as hockey players must influence younger players and continue to develop a family through our involvement.”
Other community service events by the Oswego State Athletics Department include raising awareness for ovarian cancer with local group Peaceful Remedies, which was founded by Mary Gosek, the late wife of Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek.
“Community engagement and service is part of our program’s foundation,” said Ed Gosek in the press release. “Providing our student-athletes with diverse opportunities to become immersed in our local community supports Oswego’s mission for our students to pursue a meaningful life as a productive, responsible member of society.”
Also in Division III, Saint Mary’s (Minnesota) and George Fox were recognized for their community service.
