OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway has officially scheduled its 2022 season kickoff party and celebration of 2021 track champions Dave Shullick Jr., Dan Kapuscinski, and Mike Bruce for Friday, May 20, from 6-10 p.m. at Bayshore Grove in Oswego.
Due to a scheduling conflict, the party was moved to May 20. Also, the May 21 open practice session was pushed back to again run from 1-5 p.m.
A ticket to the kickoff celebration will include admission and a dinner consisting of chicken, ribs, burgers, hot dogs, salads, and appetizers, plus desserts. There will also be a cash bar. The attire is casual.
At that event, 2021 track champions Shullick, Kapuscinski, and Bruce will all be honored, as well as Car Owner of the Year Award winners Chris Osetek, Stephen Flack, and Rich Wirth.
Additionally, Mike Bruce, Noah Ratcliff, and Kyle Perry will be recognized as Rookie of the Year in the Novelis Supermodified, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers divisions, respectively.
The top 10 in points from each division will also receive a plaque in recognition of their efforts. This includes Shullick, Otto Sitterly, Brandon Bellinger, Jeff Abold, Michael Barnes, Dan Connors Jr., Alison Sload, Tyler Thompson, and Dave Danzer in the Novelis Supermodified class.
The Pathfinder Bank SBS division top 10 points rundown includes Kapuscinski, Josh Sokolic, Bryan Haynes, Ratcliff, Brad Haynes, Cameron Rowe, Griffin Miller, Robbie Bruce, Mark Denny Jr., and Greg O’Connor.
Finally, the J&S Paving 350 Supers top 10 in standings were Bruce, Dalton Doyle, Perry, Dave Cliff, Barry Kingsley, Jon Tesoriero, Kali Spaulding, Nick Kinney, Vern LaFave, and Thompson.
The Oswego Speedway regular season begins May 28 with the Barlow’s Concessions Port City 150 program. It will include the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for the Novelis Supermodifieds, the 40-lap Tony White Memorial for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and a 35-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Pit gates will open at 12:30 p.m. and the grandstands will open at 2:30 p.m. Group time trials are at 4:15 p.m., and racing starts at 5 p.m.
