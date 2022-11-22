Oswego Speedway 2023

Dave Shullick Jr. (95) and Tyler Thompson (98) race during the Budweiser International Classic at Oswego Speedway this past season. Shullick won the race. Oswego Speedway’s 2023 Classic Weekend is set for Sept. 1-3.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Oswego Speedway 2023 season will begin May 27 with the 72nd season kickoff program.

The Novelis Supermodifieds will compete in the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial, the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers will race in the 35-lap Tony White Memorial, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers will compete in a 30-lap feature.

