Dave Shullick Jr. (95) and Tyler Thompson (98) race during the Budweiser International Classic at Oswego Speedway this past season. Shullick won the race. Oswego Speedway’s 2023 Classic Weekend is set for Sept. 1-3.
OSWEGO — The Oswego Speedway 2023 season will begin May 27 with the 72nd season kickoff program.
The Novelis Supermodifieds will compete in the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial, the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers will race in the 35-lap Tony White Memorial, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers will compete in a 30-lap feature.
The winged supermodifieds will compete in a 50-lap race to highlight the June 3 program. That night, there will also be a 35-lap SBS feature and a 30-lap race for the 350 Supers.
Spring Championship night is set for June 10 with a 50-lap supermodified feature, a 30-lap SBS race, and a 25-lap event for the 350 Supers.
After an off day on June 17, Oswego Speedway will host Family Autograph Night on June 24. Action that night will be a regular show of supermodifieds (50 laps), SBS (30 laps), and 350 Supers (25 laps).
The Independence Spectacular will be held July 1 with another winged super (ISMA/MSS) 50-lap event, plus a 35-lap SBS feature and a 30-lap race for the 350 Supers.
On July 8, the speedway will have twin 40-lap features for the Novelis Supermodifieds. Also in action will be the SBS (30 laps) and 350 Supers (25 laps).
There will be no racing at Oswego Speedway on July 15, but the track roars back to life July 22 with the annual $10,000-to-win “Mr. Novelis Supermodified” event. That 75-lap supermodified race will be joined by the $1,500-to-win “Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS” race (35 laps), and the $2,000-to-win “Mr. J&S Paving 350 Super” race (30 laps).
After an off night on July 29 during Oswego’s Harborfest Weekend, the speedway gets back to racing action Aug. 5 with Old Timers Night. There will be twin 40-laps features for the Novelis Supermodifieds, plus action for the SBS (30 laps) and 350 Supers (25 laps).
Another ISMA/MSS Winged Super Challenge race, 50 laps in distance, is set for Aug. 12 at Oswego Speedway. Joining the program will be a 35-lap SBS feature and a 30-lap event for the 350 Supers.
Track Championship Night will be held Aug. 19. The season-long points battles will conclude with a 50-lap supermodified feature, a 30-lap SBS feature, and a 25-lap 350 Supers feature.
Classic Weekend will be Sept. 1-3. On Friday, Sept. 1, a Stock Car Spectacular program is set with the 50-lap Dave London Memorial for the super stocks, plus a 20-lap New York State Compact Championship race. During the afternoon only, there will be warmups for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Saturday, Sept. 2, is being called Modified Madness. The seventh annual NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Bud Mod Classic 150 will be held, plus a 40-lap Sportsman Modified Xtra Money Race.
Super Sunday is slated for Sunday, Sept. 3. All three of Oswego Speedway’s regular divisions will be in action, and there will be time trials for all three divisions.
Action will lead up to the Budweiser International Classic 200 for the supermodifieds, the Bud Light Classic 60-lap race for the SBS, and a 50-lap Bud Light Classic for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
