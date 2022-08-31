OSWEGO — It’s Classic Weekend at Oswego Speedway!
Time trials and the Dave London Memorial for the Super Stocks will highlight Friday’s program.
On Saturday, the headline event is the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Toyota Mod Classic 150.
Capping off the weekend on Sunday will be the 60-lap Bud Light SBS Classic and the 200-lap Budweiser International Classic for the Novelis Supermodifieds.
Here are more details about Classic Weekend.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for ticket details and more information.
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
Action begins Friday with time trials for the Novelis Supermodifieds, the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers, plus a pair of features.
The Dave London Memorial will be a 50-lap event for the Super Stocks. Also scheduled is the New York State Compact Championship (20 laps).
Pits open at 9:30 a.m., with the grandstands opening at 11 a.m.
Time trials are scheduled for 2 p.m.
The Super Stocks and Compacts enter at 4 p.m., with racing scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m.
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Toyota Mod Classic 150 will take place Saturday at Oswego Speedway. Also on the card are the Super Stock “The Black 16” Dash for Cash 16-lap race, and the New York State Compact Championship 12-lap Dash For Cash.
The pits open at 11 a.m. and the grandstands open at 2 p.m.
NASCAR Modified qualifying is slated for 4:30 p.m.
There will be an autograph session for all divisions at 5:15 p.m., and racing is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m.
SUNDAY’S EVENTS
Oswego Speedway’s three regular divisions will have their signature events on Sunday.
The program includes the fifth annual J&S Paving 350 Supers Classic (50 laps), the 31st annual Bud Light SBS Classic (60 laps) for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and the 66th Budweiser International Classic (200 laps) for the Novelis Supermodifieds.
The pits open at 7:30 a.m., with the grandstands opening at 10 a.m. Racing is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.
Practice runs from 10 a.m. until noon, to be followed by awards presentations, the 350 Supers Classic, a supermodified full fuel load practice, the SBS Classic, and the International Classic.
