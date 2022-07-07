Oswego Speedway hosting Winged Super Challenge series Saturday STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com Jul 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — The second race in the Shea Concrete Oswego Winged Super Challenge series will take place Saturday at Oswego Speedway.The supermodifieds from the International Supermodified Association (ISMA) and the Midwest Supermodified Series (MSS) will battle in a 50-lap main event paying $6,000 to win.Trent Stephens won the opening race of the series on June 4. He was followed by Mike McVetta, Kyle Edwards, Michael Barnes, and Mike Lichty.The racing program will also include a 30-lap feature show for the J&S Paving 350 Supers. Pit gates open at 2:30 p.m. and the grandstands open at 3:30 p.m.Time trials are set for 5 p.m., with racing starting at 6 p.m.See www.oswegospeedway.com for ticket details and more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now COVID-19 case counts dip below 100 in Oswego County Mian honored with SUNY Distinguished Professor rank Oswego County Health Department reminds residents to ‘fight the bite’ Latest e-Edition July 7, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesParade, block party, and fireworks Sunday at Oswego celebrates Independence DayPolice still searching for missing Fulton womanNew OCSD assistant superintendent ‘honored and excited’ for positionState Police: Verbal dispute led to fatal shooting in Sandy CreekFulton Police seek public’s assistance in locating missing personJohn Anthony PaenoOswego Board of Education elects new presidentSchumer addresses smell from abandoned Attis plant in VolneyOHS Athletic Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022 inducteesCarol Ann (Rowlee) Haynes Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. !!! LOOKING for anexperienced Man or Woman Bookkeeper/ Payroll Needed Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.