OSWEGO — The second race in the Shea Concrete Oswego Winged Super Challenge series will take place Saturday at Oswego Speedway.

The supermodifieds from the International Supermodified Association (ISMA) and the Midwest Supermodified Series (MSS) will battle in a 50-lap main event paying $6,000 to win.

Trent Stephens won the opening race of the series on June 4. He was followed by Mike McVetta, Kyle Edwards, Michael Barnes, and Mike Lichty.

The racing program will also include a 30-lap feature show for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.

Pit gates open at 2:30 p.m. and the grandstands open at 3:30 p.m.

Time trials are set for 5 p.m., with racing starting at 6 p.m.

See www.oswegospeedway.com for ticket details and more information.

