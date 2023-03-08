Dean Hoag

Dean Hoag poses in Oswego Speedway victory lane with the No. 41 Small-Block Super. Hoag, a hall of famer who won 17 features at Oswego, died March 2 at the age of 70.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway officials announced Monday the passing of former Limited Supermodified track champion Dean Hoag.

Hoag died March 2 at the age of 70.

