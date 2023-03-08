OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway officials announced Monday the passing of former Limited Supermodified track champion Dean Hoag.
Hoag died March 2 at the age of 70.
A winner of many feature races at the speedway, he was inducted into the speedway’s hall of fame in 2013.
The son of the legendary Dutch Hoag, Dean, of Rock Stream, had burst onto the supermodified scene in 1979, securing a fourth-place finish in June of his debut season. He took home Rookie of the Year honors with the Johnson Logging No. 2.
Hoag raced a full supermodified schedule for over a decade. During that time, he piloted a host of unique cars including the Maynard Troyer-built No. 2, a ShowCar, a Dates Chassis, and more, before finishing his supermodified career with Steve Miller’s Sweet 16 in the early 1990s.
Hoag became a frequent top-five contender through the 1980s, with his most memorable moment coming on July 14, 1984, when he beat out Brian Herb, Joe Gosek, John Torrese Jr., and Eddie Bellinger to win the second supermodified twin 35 event of the evening.
It was late 1993 when Hoag, who had since stepped away from supermodified racing, teamed with car owner Jim Paternoster, and the duo put together one of the most dominant periods in Small-Block Supermodified history.
In their first full season in 1994, Hoag secured his first two feature wins with the Paternoster No. 41 and finished the year in fifth place in the point standings behind Scott Landers, Tim Gareau, Mark Eaves, and Frank Ferguson.
During the 1995 campaign, Hoag added three more feature wins.
By 1996, Paternoster and Hoag were a dominant force. Hoag took the checkered flag in five main events, including a stretch of three in a row in July, plus the 50-lap Limited Supernationals on Aug. 31. He earned his first track title that season.
One year later, Hoag won five features and another three in a row in the month of August. He held off Bob Bond, who he beat by just 21 points to earn his second straight track championship.
Hoag’s driving career at Oswego came to a close in 1998 when he competed in his final Limited Super season with Paternoster. He notched one more feature win in ‘98, and finished second to track champion Ray Graham in the season standings.
Hoag tallied a total of 17 feature wins at Oswego Speedway. His 16 Limited Super or SBS feature victories ranks fifth on the all-time win list.
Although his driving days were over in the late 1990s, Hoag’s involvement in local racing continued. He became the owner/operator of Black Rock (now Outlaw) Speedway in Dundee, and spent his time helping son Alex foster his own racing career.
Alex was a force in Oswego Speedway’s SBS division in the mid 2010s, particularly in 2014, when he won his first feature. Alex Hoag finished second in the Bud Light Classic to Jay Andrews that season.
Dean Hoag was heavily involved in Alex’s racing, and with car owner Jim Paternoster, helped to wrench on Alex’s recent acquisition of the former Wallace Racing No. 49 as recently as last fall. The car has of course now been re-numbered to 41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.