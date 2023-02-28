Flack Racing No. 23 SBS

The Flack Racing No. 23 SBS will appear at the Oswego Speedway booth at the Syracuse Motorsports Expo, set for March 11 and 12 at the state fairgrounds.

 Bob Clark photo

OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway is readying for the 35th edition of the Syracuse Motorsports Expo, scheduled for March 11 and 12 inside the Center of Progress Building at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Returning as part of the speedway booth this year is the 2-Seat Supermodified, and new to the Expo will be the Flack Racing No. 23 Small-Block Super machine, driven to the 2022 Pathfinder Bank SBS track championship by driver Dan Kapuscinski.

