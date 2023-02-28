OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway is readying for the 35th edition of the Syracuse Motorsports Expo, scheduled for March 11 and 12 inside the Center of Progress Building at the New York State Fairgrounds.
Returning as part of the speedway booth this year is the 2-Seat Supermodified, and new to the Expo will be the Flack Racing No. 23 Small-Block Super machine, driven to the 2022 Pathfinder Bank SBS track championship by driver Dan Kapuscinski.
Kapuscinski steered the potent Steve Flack-owned ride to seven feature wins en route to back-to-back speedway championships last season, later capping it all off with a victory in the 31st Bud Light SBS Classic on Labor Day Weekend.
A veteran of supermodified and SBS racing, Kapuscinski will next be making the move back to full-time supermodified racing this year, this time doing so in a winged 350 Super — a 2000 Steve Gioia-built chassis prepared by the Flack Racing team.
The Flack Racing SBS will see track time on the Small-Block Super Championship Series in ‘23, plus Oswego’s $1,500-to-win “Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS” event on July 22, and the 60-lap Bud Light SBS Classic on Sept. 3.
At the expo, racing fans will be able to get the 2023 Oswego Speedway schedule cards along with schedule information for Oswego Kartway and Small-Block Super Championship Series.
The Oswego Speedway booth will also be broadcasting FloRacing highlights from the 2022 season, selling merchandise, and offering a free iRacing simulator courtesy of Mardon PC.
The Syracuse Motorsports Expo will run from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. March 11, and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. March 12. Admission is charged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.