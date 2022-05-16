Oswego softball hosts Central Square on senior day

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity softball team is in the midst of a postseason push, but the Bucs still had plenty of time to honor the team’s seven seniors prior to a 6-0 loss against Central Square on Saturday.
Oswego head coach Brad Shannon said the day is “a culmination of the whole season.”
“The day was about them,” Shannon said. “It was nice to see them happy. They were excited to come to the ballpark and see all the stuff that was set up. … The parents went way out of their way. Just a nice ceremony for everybody.”
The Bucs have seven seniors: Arin Wendt, Mallory Upcraft, Brooke Seinoski, Lauren Fitzsimmons, Andrealis Colon, Leslie Warner, and manager Erica Henderson.
Seinoski said the ceremony “was really nice,” noting the closeness of the Buc squad.
“I know that we all just work so well as a team, relationship-wise and playing-wise,” Seinoski said. “We all stay together, we do everything together, and it works how it’s supposed to.”
Colon echoed this, saying the team is “a family.”
“You don’t get to know them in the beginning, and then once the season goes on, it becomes a little family,” said Colon. “I’m going to miss it when I leave.”
Upcraft said it “meant a lot” to have the ceremony, noting that her older sister returned from college to be a part of it.
“We’ve definitely had a really good improvement with the team and the atmosphere,” said Upcraft. “The team, they back each other up, they support each other, and they understand that it’s OK to make mistakes, because we all do. It’s really good to have that.”
Shannon said that “having seniors helps a lot” when it comes to the younger side of the Bucs’ squad.
“The younger kids need to have people out there that can set the example,” Shannon said of the senior leadership. “They’re a big reason why our team has been competitive this year.”
While the ceremony honored the Bucs’ seniors, it was seventh-grade pitcher Maria Sweet in the circle for Oswego.
The Red Hawks quickly took control, however, with an RBI triple by Kayla Tarquino giving Central Square a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
An RBI single by Payton St. Clair in the third doubled the lead, and an RBI groundout from Jalynn Robinson scored another, giving the Red Hawks a 3-0 lead after four innings.
Shannon made note of several defensive miscues in the field, also saying the Bucs have “got to find a way to score first.”
“We’ve had a hard time getting ahead against good teams, so we’re always trying to play where one mistake’s making a big outcome with the game,” said Shannon.
This wasn’t helped by the performance of Central Square’s Rylee Broadwell, with the senior pitcher striking out 15 batters during the win.
“She’s one of the league’s best pitchers, and there’s a reason why they’re going to the postseason,” Shannon said. “We had runners in scoring position, we just couldn’t get the big hit.”
The Bucs stranded five runners in scoring position across seven innings on Saturday, including runners at third in the fourth and sixth frames.
Shannon said Oswego is playing “the best part of our schedule as far as the pitchers we face,” something he said puts additional pressure on the team’s defense.
“It puts a lot of pressure on our defense to perform, knowing that we’re going to struggle scoring runs,” said Shannon.
The Red Hawks broke the game open in the fifth, scoring three runs to double the lead. Broadwell reached third on an error, eventually coming home to score. Natalie Bush singled and scored on an RBI double by Caitlyn Redeye, who scored on an RBI single by Jai Patchen.
The big inning gave Central Square a 6-0 lead, and while Sweet buckled down on the mound for Oswego, the Bucs were unable to solve Broadwell, as she struck out five batters across the final two innings to seal the win.
Colon, Seinoski, Jordan Caroccio, and Riley Reynolds had base hits for the Bucs, with Colon connecting for a double in the sixth. Sweet threw all seven innings in the circle, allowing three earned runs. She struck out eight batters and walked one.
Broadwell allowed just four hits in a complete game shutout, striking out 15 batters with no walks. She was also 2-4 at the plate, while Tarquino was 2-3 with an RBI. Patchen, St. Clair, and Redeye all added RBI base hits for the Red Hawks.
Oswego has four games scheduled for the upcoming week, with Shannon saying the Bucs must win two of them to clinch a spot in sectionals.
“Got to play our best softball at the right time of year,” said Shannon. “We play our best, we’ll get in.”
Seinoski said it will be important for the Bucs to “stay up” during the week.
“Not letting little plays bring us down,” she said. “We’ve just got to have the mindset that no matter what, we’re all here for each other, cheering each other on.”
“I believe that anything’s at stake,” Upcraft said. “It goes day by day. We need to play that night, and play hard.”
