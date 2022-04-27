Oswego softball helps ‘Go4theGoal’ in victory over West Genesee

WEST GENESEE — The Oswego varsity softball team helped ‘Go4theGoal’ on Monday, wearing yellow laces on their cleats as part of the Go4theGoal Foundation’s ‘Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer’ during the Bucs’ 5-4 win over West Genesee.
Oswego jumped out to a quick start, plating three runs in the top of the first inning. Adriana Ellis led off the game with a single, and after consecutive errors led to a run scoring, Maria Sweet laced a double to score two more runs for the Bucs.
The Wildcats were able to get a run back in the bottom half when Sophia VanHorn singled to drive home Makayla Dunham, but Sweet, the Bucs’ starting pitcher, struck out back-to-back hitters to leave the bases loaded and avoid further damage.
West Genesee scored a pair to tie the game in the second, with an RBI double from Kyra Lynch cutting the lead to one before a triple from VanHorn scored Lynch, making it 3-3.
Sweet again worked a strikeout to strand a runner in scoring position, and the Bucs retook the lead in the third on an RBI double from Brooke Seinoski.
An RBI single by Mallory Upcraft in the fifth scored Jordan Caroccio, extending the Oswego lead to 5-3. But the Wildcats again threatened in the bottom half of the inning, as VanHorn led off with her second triple of the game.
A passed ball allowed VanHorn to score, cutting the Bucs’ lead to one, but Sweet was able to get a groundout and a strikeout to end the inning with the lead.
The Bucs’ starter struck out a pair in a scoreless sixth inning, and worked around a two-out walk in the seventh, getting Anna Drogo to ground out, sealing a 5-4 win for Oswego.
“A great win for the program and for the cause,” said Oswego head coach Brad Shannon. “It was nice to see the ball coming off the bat consistently, and our defense settled in after a very shaky first inning. Sweet has been solid in the circle all season. Great composure late in the game. (I’m) proud of everyone’s effort today.”
Sweet threw seven innings, allowing four runs on seven hits. She struck out nine batters and walked three. The Bucs’ starter also went 1-3 at the plate with two RBIs.
Seinoski was 1-3 with an RBI, while Jordan Caroccio was 2-4. Mallory Upcraft went 1-4 with an RBI, while Adriana Ellis and Addison Stepien each added base hits.
Oswego (2-3) played at Auburn on Tuesday, in a game that ended after press time.
