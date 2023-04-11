Oswego native Jordan Caroccio (46) won the 2A national title at the USA Hockey Girls Tier II 19U National Championships in Irvine, California, earlier this month with the Syracuse Valley Eagles.
Caroccio, who also plays for the Oswego varsity girls hockey team, plays alongside a few Section III opponents, including Drew Kopek and Alyssa Nardslico from Clinton.
In the championship game, the Valley Eagles coasted to a 6-1 victory over the East Coast Wizards (Massachusetts). En route to the national tournament, the Valley Eagles won the New York State tournament in Buffalo in early March.
All but one player on the Valley Eagles is a senior in high school, and a majority of the players have competed together for five years, Caroccio’s father, Shawn, told The Palladium-Times.
“She has made some lifelong friendships,” he said. “She started her hockey playing for Oswego Minor Hockey with some amazing coaches that fueled her love for the game.”
In an article for USA Hockey, Caroccio said, “We call this the farewell tour and what a great way to end.”
Caroccio was named to the all-tournament team as a defenseman, and is committed to play college hockey at Division III SUNY Canton next year.
The Kangaroos play in the same league, the Northeast Women’s Hockey League, as Oswego State. Caroccio will be pursuing a degree in finance and accounting, Shawn said.
