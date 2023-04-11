Jordan Caroccio

Oswego native Jordan Caroccio (46) won the 2A national title at the USA Hockey Girls Tier II 19U National Championships in Irvine, California, earlier this month with the Syracuse Valley Eagles.

Caroccio, who also plays for the Oswego varsity girls hockey team, plays alongside a few Section III opponents, including Drew Kopek and Alyssa Nardslico from Clinton.

