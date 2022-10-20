BALDWINSVILLE — The Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams competed Wednesday at the Salt City Athletic Conference Championship Meet in Baldwinsville.
The Oswego boys took third place in the Empire Division and 10th overall in the conference.
The Buccaneer girls placed fourth in the Empire Division and ninth overall in the conference.
Oswego athletes turned in outstanding performances as 14 of the 17 runners had season-best or personal-best five-kilometer times.
For the Oswego boys team, Daniel Dunn and Andrew Shaver earned all-league honors for the Empire Division.
Madeleine Shaver, Kaitlyn Donoghue, and Laura Bennett earned Empire Division all-league honors for the Oswego girls team.
Dunn led the Oswego boys, finishing 13th in the Empire Division and 52nd overall. Shaver took 14th in the Empire and 54th overall.
Other place finishers for the Buccaneer boys were Elijah LaNigra (21st Empire, 74th overall), Kelwin Reyes (24th Empire, 85th overall), Kieran Carter (30th Empire, 105th overall), Brodie Wood (32nd Empire, 112th overall), and Elliot Newell (37th Empire, 124th overall).
Madeleine Shaver finished fifth in the Empire Division and 28th overall to pace the Oswego girls team.
She was followed by Kaitlyn Donoghue (10th Empire, 51st overall), and Laura Bennett (16th Empire, 71st overall).
Other place finishers were Anne Niger (26th Empire, 91st overall), Liv Kapuscinski (32nd Empire, 106th overall), and Grace Adams (37th Empire, 119th overall).
