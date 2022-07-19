Oswego River Hawks notch first win with 24-10 victory over Golden Bears

Oswego River Hawks’ goalie Connor Waller stops a shot by Virginia Golden Bears’ Kraig McGowan (88) during Oswego’s 24-10 win on July 16. Waller made 25 saves in the victory.

 Photo provided

The Oswego LC River Hawks box lacrosse team defeated the Virginia Golden Bears 24-10 last weekend, recording their first win in NABLL action. The win came a day after the River Hawks played their closest game yet with the Utica Yeti, losing by a 14-8 final score.

“We’re getting there,” said player/head coach Chris Brim. “We’ve improved from a 21-goal loss, to a 12-goal loss, to a six-goal loss. And we’re not done with them yet.”

